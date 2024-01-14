Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

An aerial view of housing is shown in Calgary on June 22, 2013. New reports released this week offer a look at how the housing market finished in 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 14, 2024 10:00 am.

Last Updated January 14, 2024 10:12 am.

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Housing figures

A pair of reports this week will offer a look at how the housing market finished 2023. The Canadian Real Estate Association is expected to release its December home sales figures on Monday, while Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is expected to release housing start numbers for December on Tuesday.

Business outlook survey

The Bank of Canada will release its business outlook survey and Canadian survey of consumer expectations on Monday. The reports come ahead of the central bank’s next interest rate decision and monetary policy report expected on Jan. 24.

Inflation

Statistics Canada is set to release its latest inflation reading for the month of December on Tuesday. The annual pace of inflation held steady in November at 3.1 per cent.

Housing minister

Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser will give a speech in Toronto on Wednesday to discuss ways to solve the country’s housing crisis. Housing affordability has been a key issue as Canadians face inflation and rising interest rates that have driven the cost of mortgage payments higher.

Other economic data

The economic picture for November will become a lot clearer this week with several reports from Statistics Canada. The agency will publish its monthly survey of manufacturing and wholesale trade figures for November on Monday, while its reading for retail trade is set for Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Fire from Lebanon kills 2 Israeli civilians; Netanyahu defiant as conflict reaches 100-day mark
Fire from Lebanon kills 2 Israeli civilians; Netanyahu defiant as conflict reaches 100-day mark

Two civilians were killed in northern Israel on Sunday after an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon hit their home in a town near the border, raising new concerns of a second front erupting against the...

35m ago

Economists expect December inflation ticked up, trend still points to slowdown
Economists expect December inflation ticked up, trend still points to slowdown

Economists are forecasting Canada's inflation rate likely ticked up last month, but that isn't expected to set off alarm bells as long as underlying price pressures ease.  Statistics Canada is scheduled...

3h ago

Denmark proclaims a new king as Queen Margrethe signs historic abdication
Denmark proclaims a new king as Queen Margrethe signs historic abdication

Denmark’s prime minister proclaimed Frederik X as king on Sunday after his mother Queen Margrethe II formally signed her abdication, with massive crowds turning out to rejoice in the throne passing from...

1h ago

Volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, sending lava flowing toward nearby settlement
Volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, sending lava flowing toward nearby settlement

A volcano erupted in southwestern Iceland Sunday for the second time in less than a month, sending semi-molten rock toward a nearby settlement. The eruption just before 8 a.m. came after a swarm of...

3h ago

