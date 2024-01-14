Maldives leader demands removal of Indian military from the archipelago by mid-March amid spat

By Mohamed Sharuhan, The Associated Press

Posted January 14, 2024 12:25 pm.

Last Updated January 14, 2024 12:26 pm.

MALE, Maldives (AP) — Maldives’ President Mohamed Muizzu wants the Indian military personnel stationed in his archipelago nation withdrawn by March 15, an official with his office said Sunday.

Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, a presidential aide, told reporters that Muizzu proposed the removal at a meeting with officials of the Indian Embassy in the Maldives and other visiting Indian officials.

The move comes a day after Muizzu returned from China, India’s regional rival, and made comments critical of India.

Muizzu said his county’s small size is not a license for anyone to bully the Maldives. His comments were an apparent response to social media calls in India to boycott Maldives tourism after three Maldives deputy ministers made derogatory posts on social media against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The dispute began last week when Modi posted pictures on X, formerly known as Twitter, of himself strolling on the beach and snorkeling in Lakshadweep, an Indian archipelago that his government believes has untapped potential for tourism.

Some in the Maldives saw it as an attempt to lure tourists away from its sandy white beaches and luxury island resorts.

Muizzu suspended the deputy ministers, saying their comments did not reflect government policy. However, Muizzu on his return from China announced plans to free Maldives of its dependence on India and find alternate places for Maldivians to obtain education and health services and import staples and medicines.

Currently, Maldivians go to hospitals in India and Sri Lanka under the government- sponsored free health program and many of the country’s staple foods are imported from India.

Muizzu said Maldivians will now be able to also go to hospitals in Thailand and the United Arab Emirates and staples will be imported from Turkey. He also said medicines will be imported directly from manufacturers in Europe and the United States.

India sent the highest number of tourists to the Maldives last year with a share of 11%. But Muizzu said China used to send the most before teh pandemic and steps will be taken to double that number.

India and China are competing for influence in the Maldives, which is located strategically along a key shipping route between the east and the west.

At least 75 Indian military personnel are stationed in the Maldives and Muizzu, who is considered pro-China, campaigned on a promise of removing them in the run-up to the presidential election last November. His party had waged an “India Out” campaign for months.

Muizzu had accused his election rival and predecessor of compromising national sovereignty by allowing India to have its military personnel in the Maldivian islands.

Known activities of the Indian military include operating two aircraft donated by India and assisting in the rescue of people stranded or faced with calamities at sea.

Regarding the donated aircraft, Ibrahim said: “If military personnel are here, military people will have to leave this country and it’s okay if civilians … are here to operate them, that’s what’s being discussed in these meetings.”

Mohamed Sharuhan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police search for suspect in east-end assault
Police search for suspect in east-end assault

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault in Riverdale. Investigators say just before 5 a.m. on November 3, 2023, the suspect and another man were involved in...

3m ago

Missile from Lebanon kills 2 Israeli civilians; Netanyahu defiant as conflict reaches 100-day mark
Missile from Lebanon kills 2 Israeli civilians; Netanyahu defiant as conflict reaches 100-day mark

Two civilians were killed in northern Israel on Sunday after an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon hit their home in a town near the border, raising new concerns of a second front erupting against the...

30m ago

Economists expect December inflation ticked up, trend still points to slowdown
Economists expect December inflation ticked up, trend still points to slowdown

Economists are forecasting Canada's inflation rate likely ticked up last month, but that isn't expected to set off alarm bells as long as underlying price pressures ease.  Statistics Canada is scheduled...

4h ago

Denmark proclaims a new king as Queen Margrethe signs historic abdication
Denmark proclaims a new king as Queen Margrethe signs historic abdication

Denmark’s prime minister proclaimed Frederik X as king on Sunday after his mother Queen Margrethe II formally signed her abdication, with massive crowds turning out to rejoice in the throne passing from...

2h ago

Top Stories

Police search for suspect in east-end assault
Police search for suspect in east-end assault

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault in Riverdale. Investigators say just before 5 a.m. on November 3, 2023, the suspect and another man were involved in...

3m ago

Missile from Lebanon kills 2 Israeli civilians; Netanyahu defiant as conflict reaches 100-day mark
Missile from Lebanon kills 2 Israeli civilians; Netanyahu defiant as conflict reaches 100-day mark

Two civilians were killed in northern Israel on Sunday after an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon hit their home in a town near the border, raising new concerns of a second front erupting against the...

30m ago

Economists expect December inflation ticked up, trend still points to slowdown
Economists expect December inflation ticked up, trend still points to slowdown

Economists are forecasting Canada's inflation rate likely ticked up last month, but that isn't expected to set off alarm bells as long as underlying price pressures ease.  Statistics Canada is scheduled...

4h ago

Denmark proclaims a new king as Queen Margrethe signs historic abdication
Denmark proclaims a new king as Queen Margrethe signs historic abdication

Denmark’s prime minister proclaimed Frederik X as king on Sunday after his mother Queen Margrethe II formally signed her abdication, with massive crowds turning out to rejoice in the throne passing from...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario

The Professional Women's Hockey League has enjoyed a successful launch, playing to record crowds, and on Saturday, Toronto hosted Ottawa in the first installment of the provincial rivalry. CityNews' Rob Leth was a the game and files this report.

18h ago

2:42
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge

After police banned protests on the highway 401 overpass at Avenue Road, demonstrators gathered on the bridge saying the ban is unfair. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

18h ago

2:55
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives

Some power outages are popping up in parts of the GTA, with "thundersnow" also a factor as a winter storm moves into Toronto. Here is what you can expect through Saturday.
2:15
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon

After being grounded in early 2022 due to Government of Canada restrictions, a Russian-registered cargo airplane is still parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport and it appears it's not moving anytime soon. Nick Westoll reports.
1:38
EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to pay for Staples ServiceOntario retrofits
EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to pay for Staples ServiceOntario retrofits

Sources say the Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive report.
More Videos