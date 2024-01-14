Man wanted after assaulting TTC streetcar driver

Surveillance images of suspect wanted in connection with the assault of a TTC streetcar driver
Surveillance images of suspect wanted in connection with the assault of a TTC streetcar driver on Dec. 21, 2023. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted January 14, 2024 1:41 pm.

Police are looking for a suspect after a TTC driver was assaulted in the east-end of the city last December.

Investigators say a man boarded the 503 Kingston Road streetcar at the Bingham Loop at Victoria Park Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on December 21, 2023.

Police say the driver and the passenger became involved in an argument and the man assaulted the TTC operator before fleeing the scene on foot.

The man is described as six feet tall with a heavy build and a white beard. He was last seen wearing a grey winter jacket and two large suitcases, a black 7-Eleven reusable bag, and a backpack.

Top Stories

Police search for suspect in east-end assault
Police search for suspect in east-end assault

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault in Riverdale. Investigators say just before 5 a.m. on November 3, 2023, the suspect and another man were involved in...

1h ago

Missile from Lebanon kills 2 Israeli civilians; Netanyahu defiant as conflict reaches 100-day mark
Missile from Lebanon kills 2 Israeli civilians; Netanyahu defiant as conflict reaches 100-day mark

An anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon hit a home in northern Israel on Sunday, killing two civilians and renewing concerns about the risk of a second front erupting in the Israel-Hamas war. The deadly...

59m ago

Economists expect December inflation ticked up, trend still points to slowdown
Economists expect December inflation ticked up, trend still points to slowdown

Economists are forecasting Canada's inflation rate likely ticked up last month, but that isn't expected to set off alarm bells as long as underlying price pressures ease.  Statistics Canada is scheduled...

6h ago

Denmark proclaims a new king as Queen Margrethe signs historic abdication
Denmark proclaims a new king as Queen Margrethe signs historic abdication

Denmark’s prime minister proclaimed Frederik X as king on Sunday after his mother Queen Margrethe II formally signed her abdication, with massive crowds turning out to rejoice in the throne passing from...

4h ago

