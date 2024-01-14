Man wanted after assaulting TTC streetcar driver

Police are looking for a suspect after a TTC driver was assaulted in the east-end of the city last December.

Investigators say a man boarded the 503 Kingston Road streetcar at the Bingham Loop at Victoria Park Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on December 21, 2023.

Police say the driver and the passenger became involved in an argument and the man assaulted the TTC operator before fleeing the scene on foot.

The man is described as six feet tall with a heavy build and a white beard. He was last seen wearing a grey winter jacket and two large suitcases, a black 7-Eleven reusable bag, and a backpack.