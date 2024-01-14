Montreal police confirm first homicide of 2024 after man found dead in vehicle

A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Thursday, August 4, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 14, 2024 10:21 am.

Last Updated January 14, 2024 11:41 am.

Montreal police say a man found dead in a parked truck on Saturday morning is the city’s first homicide victim of the year.

Const. Véronique Dubuc says investigators are confirming a 30-year-old man sustained at least one gunshot to the upper body.

The victim was found unresponsive in a vehicle parked in an alleyway just east of downtown Montreal.

A 911 call that came in around 7:50 a.m. Saturday alerted authorities to the body in the city’s Centre-Sud neighbourhood.

The Montreal police major crimes unit is handling the case.

The killing is the first homicide reported on Montreal police territory in 2024.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fire from Lebanon kills 2 Israeli civilians; Netanyahu defiant as conflict reaches 100-day mark
Fire from Lebanon kills 2 Israeli civilians; Netanyahu defiant as conflict reaches 100-day mark

Two civilians were killed in northern Israel on Sunday after an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon hit their home in a town near the border, raising new concerns of a second front erupting against the...

39m ago

Economists expect December inflation ticked up, trend still points to slowdown
Economists expect December inflation ticked up, trend still points to slowdown

Economists are forecasting Canada's inflation rate likely ticked up last month, but that isn't expected to set off alarm bells as long as underlying price pressures ease.  Statistics Canada is scheduled...

3h ago

Denmark proclaims a new king as Queen Margrethe signs historic abdication
Denmark proclaims a new king as Queen Margrethe signs historic abdication

Denmark’s prime minister proclaimed Frederik X as king on Sunday after his mother Queen Margrethe II formally signed her abdication, with massive crowds turning out to rejoice in the throne passing from...

1h ago

Volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, sending lava flowing toward nearby settlement
Volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, sending lava flowing toward nearby settlement

A volcano erupted in southwestern Iceland Sunday for the second time in less than a month, sending semi-molten rock toward a nearby settlement. The eruption just before 8 a.m. came after a swarm of...

3h ago

Top Stories

Fire from Lebanon kills 2 Israeli civilians; Netanyahu defiant as conflict reaches 100-day mark
Fire from Lebanon kills 2 Israeli civilians; Netanyahu defiant as conflict reaches 100-day mark

Two civilians were killed in northern Israel on Sunday after an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon hit their home in a town near the border, raising new concerns of a second front erupting against the...

39m ago

Economists expect December inflation ticked up, trend still points to slowdown
Economists expect December inflation ticked up, trend still points to slowdown

Economists are forecasting Canada's inflation rate likely ticked up last month, but that isn't expected to set off alarm bells as long as underlying price pressures ease.  Statistics Canada is scheduled...

3h ago

Denmark proclaims a new king as Queen Margrethe signs historic abdication
Denmark proclaims a new king as Queen Margrethe signs historic abdication

Denmark’s prime minister proclaimed Frederik X as king on Sunday after his mother Queen Margrethe II formally signed her abdication, with massive crowds turning out to rejoice in the throne passing from...

1h ago

Volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, sending lava flowing toward nearby settlement
Volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, sending lava flowing toward nearby settlement

A volcano erupted in southwestern Iceland Sunday for the second time in less than a month, sending semi-molten rock toward a nearby settlement. The eruption just before 8 a.m. came after a swarm of...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario

The Professional Women's Hockey League has enjoyed a successful launch, playing to record crowds, and on Saturday, Toronto hosted Ottawa in the first installment of the provincial rivalry. CityNews' Rob Leth was a the game and files this report.

16h ago

2:42
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge

After police banned protests on the highway 401 overpass at Avenue Road, demonstrators gathered on the bridge saying the ban is unfair. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

16h ago

2:55
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives

Some power outages are popping up in parts of the GTA, with "thundersnow" also a factor as a winter storm moves into Toronto. Here is what you can expect through Saturday.
2:15
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon

After being grounded in early 2022 due to Government of Canada restrictions, a Russian-registered cargo airplane is still parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport and it appears it's not moving anytime soon. Nick Westoll reports.
1:38
EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to pay for Staples ServiceOntario retrofits
EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to pay for Staples ServiceOntario retrofits

Sources say the Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive report.
More Videos