Montreal police confirm first homicide of 2024 after man found dead in vehicle
Posted January 14, 2024 10:21 am.
Last Updated January 14, 2024 11:41 am.
Montreal police say a man found dead in a parked truck on Saturday morning is the city’s first homicide victim of the year.
Const. Véronique Dubuc says investigators are confirming a 30-year-old man sustained at least one gunshot to the upper body.
The victim was found unresponsive in a vehicle parked in an alleyway just east of downtown Montreal.
A 911 call that came in around 7:50 a.m. Saturday alerted authorities to the body in the city’s Centre-Sud neighbourhood.
The Montreal police major crimes unit is handling the case.
The killing is the first homicide reported on Montreal police territory in 2024.