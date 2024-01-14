Nicaragua says it released Bishop Rolando Álvarez, 18 priests from jail, handed them over to Vatican

FILE - Rolando Alvarez, bishop of Matagalpa, gives a press conference regarding the Roman Catholic Church's agreeing to act as "mediator and witness" in a national dialogue between members of civil society and the government in Managua, Nicaragua, May 3, 2018. Nicaragua's government released Alvarez, sentenced to 26 years in prison for conspiracy and other crimes, and sent him on a plane to the Vatican, according to the auxiliary bishop of Managua, Monsignor Silvio Baez, on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File) Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted January 14, 2024 4:22 pm.

Last Updated January 14, 2024 4:56 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Nicaraguan government said Sunday it released Bishop Rolando Álvarez and 18 clergy members from jail and handed them over to Vatican authorities.

They had been jailed more than a year ago, in most cases, as part of a crackdown on the opposition and church by President Daniel Ortega, who accused them of supporting massive 2018 civic protests that he claimed were a plot to overthrow him.

The government said in a press statement the release was part of negotiations with the Vatican. In the past, imprisoned priests have been quickly flown to Rome.

Ortega’s government said those released Sunday also included Bishop Isidoro Mora.

Ortega sent 222 prisoners to the United States in February in a deal brokered by the U.S. government and later stripped those prisoners of their citizenship.

Bishop Álvarez has remained in prison for more than a year after being convicted of conspiracy and receiving a 26-year prison sentence. One of the country’s most outspoken clergy members, had refused to get on the February flight to the U.S. without being able to consult with other bishops.

In October, Nicaragua released a dozen Catholic priests jailed on a variety of charges and sent them to Rome following an agreement with the Vatican.

Since repressing popular protests in 2018 that called for his resignation, Ortega’s regime has systematically silenced opposing voices and zeroed in on the church, including confiscating the prestigious Jesuit-run University of Central America in August.

Nicaragua’s Congress, dominated by Ortega’s Sandinista National Liberation Front, has ordered the closure of more than 3,000 nongovernmental organizations, including Mother Teresa’s charity.

The Associated Press

