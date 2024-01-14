Police search for suspect in east-end assault

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault in Riverdale.

Investigators say just before 5 a.m. on November 3, 2023, the suspect and another man were involved in an argument in the area of Danforth and Euston Avenues.

Police say the suspect then assaulted the man, who suffered minor injuries in the attack.

The suspect is described as being six feet tall with a thin build, a short beard, and short braided hair. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, dark pants, and running shoes.