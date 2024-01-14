Winter weather continues to grip Canada, with snow coming for West followed by rain

Frigid temperatures are expected to continue to grip British Columbia and the Prairies today as high winds and wintry conditions make their ways across Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Temperatures on the West Coast are forecast to warm slightly through the coming week, with rain expected as early as Thursday.

But the possibility of snow in Victoria and Vancouver remains in the forecast for Tuesday.

Environment Canada says temperatures will warm somewhat in Alberta starting today, but a hazardous frostbite warning remains in effect with highs of -28 C forecast for Edmonton on Monday.

In Ontario, Hydro One says crews are out restoring power to thousands of homes after high storm winds downed lines, breaking trees and poles.

Atlantic Canada was bracing for snowfall and wind gusts of between 90 and 100 kilometres per hour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press