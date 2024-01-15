Canadians in several provinces to receive carbon price rebates today

Canadians living in provinces where the federal carbon tax is collected are expected to receive their first Climate Action Incentive rebate today. A man pumps gas in Montreal, Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 15, 2024 10:41 am.

Last Updated January 15, 2024 10:56 am.

Canadians living in provinces where the federal carbon price is collected are expected to receive their first Climate Action Incentive rebate of the year today.

The federal government says people living in provinces including Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario, and Saskatchewan will receive the rebate through direct bank deposit or by cheque if they have filed their income tax and benefit returns.

Ottawa has said the payments are calculated based on the number of adults and children in the household.

People living in small and rural communities are to receive an extra 10 per cent supplement beyond the base rebate amount.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault says in a news release that the federal pollution pricing system is a key part of Ottawa’s plan to fight climate change.

The Liberals first pushed the incentive to pollute less as an electoral promise in 2008 but lost that election to the Conservatives, and the pricing system was later revived in the Liberal platform in both 2019 and 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days
Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days

Following a warmer-than-normal start to the season, Toronto is getting its first taste of real winter air with an extended cold wave that's expected to stick around for several days. Morning commuters...

1h ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards at the venue forcibly apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were...

49m ago

As Canadians cut back, mortgage holders say they can make higher payments: BoC survey
As Canadians cut back, mortgage holders say they can make higher payments: BoC survey

OTTAWA — A Bank of Canada survey finds Canadians are increasingly cutting back on spending while mortgage holders remain confident they can keep up with higher payments when their loans renew. The central...

0m ago

SIU investigating crash involving bus in Mississauga that sent man to hospital
SIU investigating crash involving bus in Mississauga that sent man to hospital

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a crash in Mississauga that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Burnhamthorpe and Dixie roads...

5m ago

