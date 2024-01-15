Caring society tells tribunal failing on Jordan’s Principle

OTTAWA — The First Nations Child and Family Caring Society says Canada is systematically failing to respond to Jordan’s Principle requests to fund services for children first and figure out who should be paying later.

The allegations are made in two affidavits sent to the Human Rights Tribunal as part of a non-compliance motion the society launched against the federal government for its handling of Jordan’s Principle.

That legal rule is supposed to ensure that First Nations kids are able to access health care, social and educational supports when they need them, with questions about which jurisdiction pays for them to be worked out afterward.

Funding battles between the federal and provincial governments are still leaving children waiting and Caring society executive director Cindy Blackstock says Canada refuses to disclose the size of a growing backlog of cases.

Blackstock told The Canadian Press last week the situation has become so dire the society is paying for some of the services itself.

A spokesperson for the minister of Indigenous services has said the government is undertaking a careful review of the Caring Society’s motion, but that it was too early to comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2024.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press