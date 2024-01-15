Cost of managing suspended Cobre Panama mine $15-$20M per month: First Quantum

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 15, 2024 6:29 pm.

Last Updated January 15, 2024 6:42 pm.

TORONTO — First Quantum Minerals says the cost of preserving and managing its suspended Cobre Panamacopper mine is expected to range between $15 million and $20 million per month.

The Panama government is pursuing a plan to close the mine, which was suspended in November after Panama’s Supreme Court ruled that a 20-year concession agreement covering the copper mine was unconstitutional.

Toronto-based First Quantum provided an update on the mine in a Monday release covering 2023 preliminary production as well as guidance that excluded Cobre Panama.

The company says that in January it had discussions with the government related to the preservation and safe management program for the mine, as well as the associated funding for those costs.

First Quantum says that on Tuesday, it will deliver a preliminary draft for the first phase of the program.

It says around 1,400 workers remain onsite to manage the mine, but reductions to a headcount below 1,000 may follow.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:FM)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks

Walmart Canada will host two of the soon to be shut down ServiceOntario outlets, and Ontario taxpayers are footing the bill for the retail giant to retrofit its stores, sources tell CityNews. This...

Exclusive

2h ago

Study finds Toronto pedestrian, cyclist injuries majorly under-reported
Study finds Toronto pedestrian, cyclist injuries majorly under-reported

A York University study found a large number of those treated at Toronto hospitals weren't captured in police traffic statistics.

7m ago

Need to know: Renting in a rooming house in Ontario
Need to know: Renting in a rooming house in Ontario

Shared accommodations are an affordable option for renters and rooming houses may offer a convenient solution for many looking to keep housing costs as low as possible. Rooming houses are legal in Ontario,...

58m ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards at the venue forcibly apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were...

8h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks

Walmart Canada will host two of the soon to be shut down ServiceOntario outlets, and Ontario taxpayers are footing the bill for the retail giant to retrofit its stores, sources tell CityNews. This...

Exclusive

2h ago

Study finds Toronto pedestrian, cyclist injuries majorly under-reported
Study finds Toronto pedestrian, cyclist injuries majorly under-reported

A York University study found a large number of those treated at Toronto hospitals weren't captured in police traffic statistics.

7m ago

Need to know: Renting in a rooming house in Ontario
Need to know: Renting in a rooming house in Ontario

Shared accommodations are an affordable option for renters and rooming houses may offer a convenient solution for many looking to keep housing costs as low as possible. Rooming houses are legal in Ontario,...

58m ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards at the venue forcibly apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
EXCLUSIVE: Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts
EXCLUSIVE: Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts

CityNews has learned the Ontario government will be using taxpayer dollars to move ServiceOntario outlets into Walmart and Staples stores. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive.

1h ago

1:27
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks

The Ford Government is looking to shut down a number of Service Ontario outlets and move them to Staples Kiosks. Now, it also looks like the province is handing your taxpayer dollars to Walmart as well. Richard Southern has the CityNews exclusive.

6h ago

0:41
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game

A 37-year-old Ancaster man is facing assault charges after an incident at the Toronto Maple Leafs game.. It happened at Scotiabank Arena Sunday night.

8h ago

2:46
Tracking the coldest air of the season
Tracking the coldest air of the season

Temperatures are in the negatives that will feel like double-digit freezing temperatures across the GTA in the next week.

23h ago

2:11
Justin Bieber's Drew House fashion label creates NHL All-Star Jerseys
Justin Bieber's Drew House fashion label creates NHL All-Star Jerseys

The NHL All-Star game jerseys have been revealed and fans have some interesting takes on the threads that were created, in part, by The Biebs. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

22h ago

More Videos