Europe’s biggest economy shrank last year as Germany struggles with multiple crises

FILE - Gas prices are displayed at a gas station next to the headquarters of the European Central Bank, rear, in Frankfurt, Germany, on July 28, 2023. Germany's economy shrank 0.3% last year as Europe's former powerhouse struggled with more expensive energy, higher interest rates, lack of skilled labor and a home-grown budget crisis. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 15, 2024 6:20 am.

Last Updated January 15, 2024 6:26 am.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany’s economy shrank 0.3% last year as Europe’s former powerhouse struggled with more expensive energy, higher interest rates, lack of skilled labor and a homegrown budget crisis.

Europe’s largest economy has been mired in stagnation since the last months of 2022 amid those multiple challenges. The International Monetary Fund expected Germany to be the worst-performing major developed economy last year, a major turnaround from its place as a model for how to expand when other nations were struggling.

German’s economy likely also shrank 0.3% in the fourth quarter after stagnating in the third quarter, the Federal Statistical Office said Monday in an initial rough estimate. Official figures for the last three months of 2023 are expected to be announced Jan. 30.

Meanwhile, there’s an ongoing debate about why Germany has stalled. Energy intensive industries must pay higher natural gas prices after losing Russia’s cheap supply following its invasion of Ukraine, and a burst of inflation deterred consumers from spending.

Meanwhile, companies complain they can’t fill highly skilled jobs, and a global slowdown in manufacturing has been felt in the country’s large factory sector.

Higher interest rates from the European Central Bank aimed at quelling inflation have crimped construction of new apartments and offices.

The government also faced a budget crisis after Germany’s constitutional court ruled that tens of billions of euros (dollars) originally meant to cushion the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic could not be repurposed for measures to help combat climate change and modernize the country. The 2023 and 2024 budgets had to be reworked.

Others point to a long-term lack of investment in infrastructure such as rail networks and high-speed internet as the government focused on balancing the budget under a 2009 constitutional amendment limiting deficit spending.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days
Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days

Following a warmer-than-normal start to the season, Toronto is getting its first taste of real winter air with an extended cold wave that's expected to stick around for several days. Morning commuters...

1h ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards violently apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were called to...

4m ago

Downtown Toronto stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries
Downtown Toronto stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed in downtown Toronto on Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas and Sherbourne streets around 11:30 p.m. for reports...

58m ago

With snow still falling, Bills call on fans to help dig out stadium for playoff game vs. Steelers
With snow still falling, Bills call on fans to help dig out stadium for playoff game vs. Steelers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Logan Eschrich came to Buffalo to witness the snowstorm, and he stayed for the shoveling on Sunday. Once the professional storm chaser saw the Buffalo Bills invite...

12h ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days
Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days

Following a warmer-than-normal start to the season, Toronto is getting its first taste of real winter air with an extended cold wave that's expected to stick around for several days. Morning commuters...

1h ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards violently apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were called to...

4m ago

Downtown Toronto stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries
Downtown Toronto stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed in downtown Toronto on Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas and Sherbourne streets around 11:30 p.m. for reports...

58m ago

With snow still falling, Bills call on fans to help dig out stadium for playoff game vs. Steelers
With snow still falling, Bills call on fans to help dig out stadium for playoff game vs. Steelers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Logan Eschrich came to Buffalo to witness the snowstorm, and he stayed for the shoveling on Sunday. Once the professional storm chaser saw the Buffalo Bills invite...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario

The Professional Women's Hockey League has enjoyed a successful launch, playing to record crowds, and on Saturday, Toronto hosted Ottawa in the first installment of the provincial rivalry. CityNews' Rob Leth was a the game and files this report.

3:08
Coldest air so far this season incoming
Coldest air so far this season incoming

Those in the GTA need to bundle up even more as winds as low as -30 C overnight are expected to hit Toronto and surrounding areas in the next week.
2:42
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge

After police banned protests on the highway 401 overpass at Avenue Road, demonstrators gathered on the bridge saying the ban is unfair. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

2:55
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives

Some power outages are popping up in parts of the GTA, with "thundersnow" also a factor as a winter storm moves into Toronto. Here is what you can expect through Saturday.
2:15
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon

After being grounded in early 2022 due to Government of Canada restrictions, a Russian-registered cargo airplane is still parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport and it appears it's not moving anytime soon. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos