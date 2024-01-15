Ground collision of two Boeing planes in Chicago sparks FAA investigation

FILE - A passenger walks with luggage past holiday decorations at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Dec. 24, 2022, in Chicago. A plane taxiing for departure clipped another aircraft at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Sunday evening, Jan. 14, 2024, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday, Jan. 15. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Claire Savage, The Associated Press

Posted January 15, 2024 3:28 pm.

Last Updated January 15, 2024 3:43 pm.

CHICAGO (AP) — A plane taxiing for departure clipped another aircraft at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Sunday evening, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday.

No injuries were reported, both planes were of Boeing design, and the FAA says it will investigate the incident.

The left wing tip of Flight 11 from All Nippon Airways, a Japanese airline, struck the rear of Delta Air Lines Flight 2122 on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. Central Time, FAA spokesperson Tony Molinaro said. The All Nippon Airways flight was a Boeing 777, and the Delta Airlines aircraft was a Boeing 717.

American aircraft manufacturer Boeing faces increasing scrutiny following a series of mechanical failures and subsequent grounding of its Boeing 737 Max 9 model after an emergency exit door failed and caused an emergency landing last week. It was not immediately clear what caused the incident on Sunday and whether it was related to a manufacturing flaw.

Boeing representatives did not provide a comment on Monday regarding the collision at O’Hare and instead directed The Associated Press to speak with the airlines involved and the FAA.

Delta spokesperson Emma Johnson said Monday afternoon by phone that an All Nippon Airways aircraft clipped a Delta plane while it was parking at a gate after arriving at O’Hare from Detroit.

“Customers deplaned normally at the gate and the aircraft is being evaluated by Delta’s maintenance technicians,” the company said in an emailed statement.

Raymond Bongalon, a customer service representative with All Nippon Airways, said Monday afternoon that the airline could not yet provide any information on what happened.

The airline’s flight status search said Flight 11 was bound for Tokyo but canceled because of “aircraft inspection.”

The Chicago Department of Aviation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

___

Savage is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Claire Savage, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks

Walmart Canada will host two of the soon to be shut down ServiceOntario outlets, and Ontario taxpayers are footing the bill for the retail giant to retrofit its stores, sources tell CityNews. This...

Exclusive

57m ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards at the venue forcibly apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were...

5h ago

CCLA speaks on the rights of protestors following Avenue Rd bridge arrests
CCLA speaks on the rights of protestors following Avenue Rd bridge arrests

On the heels of the arrest of three people on Avenue Road bridge over the weekend, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association is sharing more about your rights to peacefully protest. Toronto police arrested...

40m ago

One Order Motorcycle Club member charged in firearm investigation
One Order Motorcycle Club member charged in firearm investigation

A member of the One Order Motorcycle Club is facing numerous firearm-related charges after authorities executed a search warrant in Brampton, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. The investigation...

2m ago

