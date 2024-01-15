How to watch and stream the 75th Emmy Awards, including the red carpet

By The Associated Press

Posted January 15, 2024 12:36 pm.

Last Updated January 15, 2024 12:42 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Emmys are ready to celebrate a quarter-century of television history — and honor the best in television (in some cases, two seasons ago).

The strike-delayed 75th Emmy Awards are airing Monday night from Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, with Anthony Anderson hosting the ceremony.

The “black-ish” star is a seasoned host and has had more time to prepare than Golden Globes host Jo Koy, whose monologue tanked a week ago.

While the Globes honor both film and television stars, the Emmys have one job: celebrate television. This year they’re planning a series of cast reunions and recreations to honor shows like “The Sopranos,” “Cheers” and “Martin.”

Here’s what you need to know about Monday’s Emmys, including how to watch and stream the red carpet and show, and who’s nominated.

WHAT TIME DO THE EMMYS START?

The show begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and is being shown live on Fox, which is available with an antenna or through cable and satellite providers.

WHAT IF I WANT TO STREAM THE EMMYS?

The Emmys can be streamed live through live TV streaming services that include Fox in their lineup, like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

For those without the service, the Emmys will be streaming Tuesday on Hulu.

Dozens of Emmy Awards are given out before Sunday’s telecast, and some of those will be included in a special presentation of the Creative Arts Emmys airing Saturday night on FXX. That will be available Sunday on Hulu.

SO WHO’S ALREADY WON AN EMMY?

“The Last of Us” comes in with a big head start on the grand total after winning eight at the Creative Arts Emmys, which are typically held about a week before the main ceremony. The dystopian video-game adaption won best guest actor and guest actress in a drama for memorable one-episode performances from Nick Offerman and Storm Reid. And it dominated in the technical categories, winning best visual effects and best prosthetic makeup for its fungus-faced walking dead.

IF I’M NOT IN THE U.S., HOW CAN I WATCH THE EMMYS?

The Emmys are watchable in dozens of countries. The Television Academy website has a handy list of broadcasters and in some instances, air times. You can access that at https://www.emmys.com/watch.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE EMMYS CARPET?

There are several ways to watch the Emmys red carpet.

E! kicks off its “Live from E!” coverage beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern and also has an after-party show that begins at 11 p.m.

People and Entertainment Weekly are also hosting a red carpet show that will stream on their websites and YouTube pages.

WHO’S NOMINATED FOR THE EMMYS?

As is typical at the Emmys, HBO shows dominated the nominations when they were announced way back in July. The top three nominees“Succession” with 27, “The Last of Us” with 24, and “The White Lotus” with 23 — were all from the Emmy darling cable channel.

“The White Lotus” managed to get five nominees in the supporting actress category, including Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza.

“The Bear,” nominated in comedy categories despite being heavy on drama, won four Emmys at the Creative Arts ceremonies and is nominated for 13 overall. “Ted Lasso,” which won two, was tops among comedies, with 21 overall nominations for its final season.

For a list of nominees, click here.

___

For more on this year’s Emmy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/emmy-awards

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks

Walmart Canada will host two of the soon to be shut down ServiceOntario outlets, and Ontario taxpayers are footing the bill for the retail giant to retrofit its stores, sources tell CityNews. This...

Exclusive

1m ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards at the venue forcibly apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were...

2h ago

As Canadians cut back, mortgage holders say they can make higher payments: BoC survey
As Canadians cut back, mortgage holders say they can make higher payments: BoC survey

OTTAWA — A Bank of Canada survey finds Canadians are increasingly cutting back on spending while mortgage holders remain confident they can keep up with higher payments when their loans renew. The central...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days
Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days

Following a warmer-than-normal start to the season, Toronto is getting its first taste of real winter air with an extended cold wave that's expected to stick around for several days. Morning commuters...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks

Walmart Canada will host two of the soon to be shut down ServiceOntario outlets, and Ontario taxpayers are footing the bill for the retail giant to retrofit its stores, sources tell CityNews. This...

Exclusive

1m ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards at the venue forcibly apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were...

2h ago

As Canadians cut back, mortgage holders say they can make higher payments: BoC survey
As Canadians cut back, mortgage holders say they can make higher payments: BoC survey

OTTAWA — A Bank of Canada survey finds Canadians are increasingly cutting back on spending while mortgage holders remain confident they can keep up with higher payments when their loans renew. The central...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days
Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days

Following a warmer-than-normal start to the season, Toronto is getting its first taste of real winter air with an extended cold wave that's expected to stick around for several days. Morning commuters...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Tracking the coldest air of the season
Tracking the coldest air of the season

Temperatures are in the negatives that will feel like double-digit freezing temperatures across the GTA in the next week.

17h ago

2:11
Justin Bieber's Drew House fashion label creates NHL All-Star Jerseys
Justin Bieber's Drew House fashion label creates NHL All-Star Jerseys

The NHL All-Star game jerseys have been revealed and fans have some interesting takes on the threads that were created, in part, by The Biebs. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

16h ago

2:25
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario

The Professional Women's Hockey League has enjoyed a successful launch, playing to record crowds, and on Saturday, Toronto hosted Ottawa in the first installment of the provincial rivalry. CityNews' Rob Leth was a the game and files this report.

3:08
Coldest air so far this season incoming
Coldest air so far this season incoming

Those in the GTA need to bundle up even more as winds as low as -30 C overnight are expected to hit Toronto and surrounding areas in the next week.
2:42
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge

After police banned protests on the highway 401 overpass at Avenue Road, demonstrators gathered on the bridge saying the ban is unfair. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

More Videos