Kosovo remembers 45 people killed in 1999 and denounces Serbia for not apologizing

People observe a moment of silence at a memorial for Kosovars killed in 1999 by Serb forces in Recak, Kosovo, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Hundreds of Kosovars have gathered in a southern village to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the mass killing of 45 ethnic Albanians by Serb forces which was a decisive moment to spark international anger and prompt a 78-day U.S. and NATO air campaign to end Kosovo's 1998-99 war.(AP Photo/Zenel Zhinipotoku)

By Sylejman Kllokoqi And Zenel Zhinipotoku, The Associated Press

Posted January 15, 2024 7:07 am.

Last Updated January 15, 2024 7:12 am.

RECAK, Kosovo (AP) — Hundreds of Kosovars gathered in a southern village Monday to commemorate the 25th anniversary of a mass killing of 45 ethnic Albanians by Serb forces, an event that helped spark international intervention to end a 1998-99 war in Kosovo.

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani, Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Parliament Speaker Glauk Konjufca joined citizens at a cemetery in Recak, 32 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital, Pristina, for the commemoration ceremony.

Former U.S. diplomat William Walker, 88, who led an Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe mission tasked with overseeing a cease-fire agreement, also was present. Walker’s use of the term “massacre” to describe the killings in Recak paved the way for a 78-day NATO bombing campaign of Serb forces that ultimately ended the war. He is revered as a hero in Kosovo.

The government of Serbia’s then-president, Slobodan Milosevic, claimed that the dead were members of the rebel Kosovo Liberation Army who were killed in combat with state security forces.

“This was one of the most horrendous massacres committed by the Milosevic regime at that time, showcasing once again that their intention was to commit crimes against humanity and genocide against the people of Kosovo,” Osmani said.

At the time of the war, Kosovo was a province of Serbia. A Serb government crackdown on Kosovo’s separatist ethnic Albanians killed some 13,000 people, most of them ethnic Albanians. The United Nations governed the province until 2008, when Kosovo declared independence, an act that the government in Belgrade still hasn’t recognized.

Kurti denounced Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic for not recognizing and apologizing for the Recak massacre, either as Milosevic’s minister of information or Serbia’s current leader.

The mass killings in Recak were the first confirmed through evidence collected by international monitors and made known to the world through international news coverage, Kurti said.

”The Recak massacre has been proved as a crime against humanity in front of the world and of history,” the prime minister said.

Relations between the two neighboring countries remain tense and flare from time to time. In September, a gun battle between about 30 Serb gunmen and police in northern Kosovo left an officer and three gunmen dead.

___

Associated Press writer Llazar Semini reported from Tirana, Albania.

___

Follow Llazar Semini at https://x.com/lsemini

Sylejman Kllokoqi And Zenel Zhinipotoku, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days
Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days

Following a warmer-than-normal start to the season, Toronto is getting its first taste of real winter air with an extended cold wave that's expected to stick around for several days. Morning commuters...

1h ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards violently apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were called to...

4m ago

Downtown Toronto stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries
Downtown Toronto stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed in downtown Toronto on Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas and Sherbourne streets around 11:30 p.m. for reports...

57m ago

With snow still falling, Bills call on fans to help dig out stadium for playoff game vs. Steelers
With snow still falling, Bills call on fans to help dig out stadium for playoff game vs. Steelers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Logan Eschrich came to Buffalo to witness the snowstorm, and he stayed for the shoveling on Sunday. Once the professional storm chaser saw the Buffalo Bills invite...

12h ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days
Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days

Following a warmer-than-normal start to the season, Toronto is getting its first taste of real winter air with an extended cold wave that's expected to stick around for several days. Morning commuters...

1h ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards violently apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were called to...

4m ago

Downtown Toronto stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries
Downtown Toronto stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed in downtown Toronto on Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas and Sherbourne streets around 11:30 p.m. for reports...

57m ago

With snow still falling, Bills call on fans to help dig out stadium for playoff game vs. Steelers
With snow still falling, Bills call on fans to help dig out stadium for playoff game vs. Steelers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Logan Eschrich came to Buffalo to witness the snowstorm, and he stayed for the shoveling on Sunday. Once the professional storm chaser saw the Buffalo Bills invite...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario

The Professional Women's Hockey League has enjoyed a successful launch, playing to record crowds, and on Saturday, Toronto hosted Ottawa in the first installment of the provincial rivalry. CityNews' Rob Leth was a the game and files this report.

3:08
Coldest air so far this season incoming
Coldest air so far this season incoming

Those in the GTA need to bundle up even more as winds as low as -30 C overnight are expected to hit Toronto and surrounding areas in the next week.
2:42
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge

After police banned protests on the highway 401 overpass at Avenue Road, demonstrators gathered on the bridge saying the ban is unfair. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

2:55
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives

Some power outages are popping up in parts of the GTA, with "thundersnow" also a factor as a winter storm moves into Toronto. Here is what you can expect through Saturday.
2:15
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon

After being grounded in early 2022 due to Government of Canada restrictions, a Russian-registered cargo airplane is still parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport and it appears it's not moving anytime soon. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos