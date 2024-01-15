List of top Emmy Award winners

Matthew Macfadyen arrives at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 15, 2024 8:35 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — List so far of the top winners of the prime-time Emmy Awards.

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks

Walmart Canada will host two of the soon to be shut down ServiceOntario outlets, and Ontario taxpayers are footing the bill for the retail giant to retrofit its stores, sources tell CityNews. This...

Exclusive

4h ago

Plane makes emergency landing on street in Ajax
Plane makes emergency landing on street in Ajax

Durham police say a plane has crashed, landing in the middle of the street in Ajax on Monday night. Emergency crews arrived on scene to the area of Bayly Street East and Audley Road South for reports...

1m ago

Study finds Toronto pedestrian, cyclist injuries majorly under-reported
Study finds Toronto pedestrian, cyclist injuries majorly under-reported

A York University study found a large number of those treated at Toronto hospitals weren't captured in police traffic statistics.

1h ago

Need to know: Renting in a rooming house in Ontario
Need to know: Renting in a rooming house in Ontario

Shared accommodations are an affordable option for renters and rooming houses may offer a convenient solution for many looking to keep housing costs as low as possible. Rooming houses are legal in Ontario,...

2h ago

