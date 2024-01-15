List of top Emmy Award winners
Posted January 15, 2024 8:35 pm.
Last Updated January 15, 2024 8:43 pm.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — List so far of the top winners of the prime-time Emmy Awards.
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
___
More coverage of the Emmys: https://apnews.com/hub/emmy-awards
The Associated Press