Loblaw reducing discounts on food items nearing expiry

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Loblaw Cos. Ltd. confirmed that it’s no longer offering discounts of up to 50 per cent on items nearing expiry.

Spokeswoman Catherine Thomas says the grocer is instead offering 30 per cent off on last-day sale items across the board in order to be more predictable and consistent.

Thomas says in a statement that Loblaw has always offered between 30 and 50 per cent on last-day sale items.

She says the grocer offers many ways to save through promotions and flyers, and also offers deep discounts on food nearing expiration through Flashfood, an app that connects consumers with discounted food at retailers.

Food inflation at the grocery store has been in the spotlight even as it’s slowed from multi-decade highs, with grocery prices rising 4.7 per cent year over year in November.

Canada’s biggest grocers, including Loblaw, have been under pressure from the federal government to stabilize food prices.