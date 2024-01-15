Loblaw reducing discounts on food items nearing expiry

It's now harder to find deep discounts inside Loblaw-owned grocery stores. Plus, Costco is testing changes to store entry policies, and the cost of owning a dog is soaring. Business Editor Richard Southern reports.

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 15, 2024 5:34 pm.

Last Updated January 15, 2024 6:02 pm.

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Loblaw Cos. Ltd. confirmed that it’s no longer offering discounts of up to 50 per cent on items nearing expiry.

Spokeswoman Catherine Thomas says the grocer is instead offering 30 per cent off on last-day sale items across the board in order to be more predictable and consistent. 

Thomas says in a statement that Loblaw has always offered between 30 and 50 per cent on last-day sale items. 

She says the grocer offers many ways to save through promotions and flyers, and also offers deep discounts on food nearing expiration through Flashfood, an app that connects consumers with discounted food at retailers. 

Food inflation at the grocery store has been in the spotlight even as it’s slowed from multi-decade highs, with grocery prices rising 4.7 per cent year over year in November. 

Canada’s biggest grocers, including Loblaw, have been under pressure from the federal government to stabilize food prices.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks

Walmart Canada will host two of the soon to be shut down ServiceOntario outlets, and Ontario taxpayers are footing the bill for the retail giant to retrofit its stores, sources tell CityNews. This...

Exclusive

58m ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards at the venue forcibly apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were...

6h ago

'No fun city:' Residents, councillor speak out against tobogganing ban at 45 hills across Toronto
'No fun city:' Residents, councillor speak out against tobogganing ban at 45 hills across Toronto

Residents are speaking out about the impact of the tobogganing ban on 45 hills across Toronto. East Lynn Park was one of the parks that was assessed using the city’s toboggan hill inspection program,...

1h ago

CCLA speaks on the rights of protestors following Avenue Rd bridge arrests
CCLA speaks on the rights of protestors following Avenue Rd bridge arrests

On the heels of the arrest of three people on Avenue Road bridge over the weekend, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association is sharing more about your rights to peacefully protest. Toronto police arrested...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks

Walmart Canada will host two of the soon to be shut down ServiceOntario outlets, and Ontario taxpayers are footing the bill for the retail giant to retrofit its stores, sources tell CityNews. This...

Exclusive

58m ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards at the venue forcibly apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were...

6h ago

'No fun city:' Residents, councillor speak out against tobogganing ban at 45 hills across Toronto
'No fun city:' Residents, councillor speak out against tobogganing ban at 45 hills across Toronto

Residents are speaking out about the impact of the tobogganing ban on 45 hills across Toronto. East Lynn Park was one of the parks that was assessed using the city’s toboggan hill inspection program,...

1h ago

CCLA speaks on the rights of protestors following Avenue Rd bridge arrests
CCLA speaks on the rights of protestors following Avenue Rd bridge arrests

On the heels of the arrest of three people on Avenue Road bridge over the weekend, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association is sharing more about your rights to peacefully protest. Toronto police arrested...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:27
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks

The Ford Government is looking to shut down a number of Service Ontario outlets and move them to Staples Kiosks. Now, it also looks like the province is handing your taxpayer dollars to Walmart as well. Richard Southern has the CityNews exclusive.

4h ago

0:41
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game

A 37-year-old Ancaster man is facing assault charges after an incident at the Toronto Maple Leafs game.. It happened at Scotiabank Arena Sunday night.

6h ago

2:46
Tracking the coldest air of the season
Tracking the coldest air of the season

Temperatures are in the negatives that will feel like double-digit freezing temperatures across the GTA in the next week.

22h ago

2:25
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario

The Professional Women's Hockey League has enjoyed a successful launch, playing to record crowds, and on Saturday, Toronto hosted Ottawa in the first installment of the provincial rivalry. CityNews' Rob Leth was a the game and files this report.

2:42
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge

After police banned protests on the highway 401 overpass at Avenue Road, demonstrators gathered on the bridge saying the ban is unfair. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

More Videos