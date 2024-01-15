Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle on side of road in Markham

A man is in hospital in life-threatening condition after he pulled over to check on his car and was struck by a passing vehicle in Markham last week, York Regional Police said.

Officers were called to Donald Cousens Parkway, south of Copper Creek Drive, at around 6 p.m. on Jan. 12 for reports of a collision.

Police said the driver of a Hyundai Genesis had pulled over to investigate a noise coming from the vehicle when a Honda Civic travelling southbound struck the open door of the Hyundai, throwing the driver a considerable distance.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 27-year-old man, was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. A passenger of the same vehicle suffered minor injuries, police noted.

The driver of the Honda Civic sustained minor injuries and remained at the scene. Police said charges have not been laid at this time.

Investigators are appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.