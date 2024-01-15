Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle on side of road in Markham

York Region Police Service badge
York Region Police Service badge. CITYNEWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 15, 2024 12:50 pm.

A man is in hospital in life-threatening condition after he pulled over to check on his car and was struck by a passing vehicle in Markham last week, York Regional Police said.

Officers were called to Donald Cousens Parkway, south of Copper Creek Drive, at around 6 p.m. on Jan. 12 for reports of a collision.

Police said the driver of a Hyundai Genesis had pulled over to investigate a noise coming from the vehicle when a Honda Civic travelling southbound struck the open door of the Hyundai, throwing the driver a considerable distance.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 27-year-old man, was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. A passenger of the same vehicle suffered minor injuries, police noted.

The driver of the Honda Civic sustained minor injuries and remained at the scene. Police said charges have not been laid at this time.

Investigators are appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks

Walmart Canada will host two of the soon to be shut down ServiceOntario outlets, and Ontario taxpayers are footing the bill for the retail giant to retrofit its stores, sources tell CityNews. This...

Exclusive

1m ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards at the venue forcibly apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were...

2h ago

As Canadians cut back, mortgage holders say they can make higher payments: BoC survey
As Canadians cut back, mortgage holders say they can make higher payments: BoC survey

OTTAWA — A Bank of Canada survey finds Canadians are increasingly cutting back on spending while mortgage holders remain confident they can keep up with higher payments when their loans renew. The central...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days
Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days

Following a warmer-than-normal start to the season, Toronto is getting its first taste of real winter air with an extended cold wave that's expected to stick around for several days. Morning commuters...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks

Walmart Canada will host two of the soon to be shut down ServiceOntario outlets, and Ontario taxpayers are footing the bill for the retail giant to retrofit its stores, sources tell CityNews. This...

Exclusive

1m ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards at the venue forcibly apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were...

2h ago

As Canadians cut back, mortgage holders say they can make higher payments: BoC survey
As Canadians cut back, mortgage holders say they can make higher payments: BoC survey

OTTAWA — A Bank of Canada survey finds Canadians are increasingly cutting back on spending while mortgage holders remain confident they can keep up with higher payments when their loans renew. The central...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days
Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days

Following a warmer-than-normal start to the season, Toronto is getting its first taste of real winter air with an extended cold wave that's expected to stick around for several days. Morning commuters...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Tracking the coldest air of the season
Tracking the coldest air of the season

Temperatures are in the negatives that will feel like double-digit freezing temperatures across the GTA in the next week.

17h ago

2:11
Justin Bieber's Drew House fashion label creates NHL All-Star Jerseys
Justin Bieber's Drew House fashion label creates NHL All-Star Jerseys

The NHL All-Star game jerseys have been revealed and fans have some interesting takes on the threads that were created, in part, by The Biebs. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

16h ago

2:25
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario

The Professional Women's Hockey League has enjoyed a successful launch, playing to record crowds, and on Saturday, Toronto hosted Ottawa in the first installment of the provincial rivalry. CityNews' Rob Leth was a the game and files this report.

3:08
Coldest air so far this season incoming
Coldest air so far this season incoming

Those in the GTA need to bundle up even more as winds as low as -30 C overnight are expected to hit Toronto and surrounding areas in the next week.
2:42
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge

After police banned protests on the highway 401 overpass at Avenue Road, demonstrators gathered on the bridge saying the ban is unfair. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

More Videos