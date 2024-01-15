MLK family members to serve as honorary team captains at Eagles-Buccaneers wild-card playoff game

Martin Luther King III speaks during the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 15, 2024 1:49 pm.

Last Updated January 15, 2024 1:56 pm.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Three members of the family of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. will be recognized as honorary Buccaneers team captains when Tampa Bay hosts the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wild-card matchup Monday night.

Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, and Yolanda Renee King will attend the game as special guests and participate in the pregame coin toss at Raymond James Stadium. It will be the first time members of the King family have participated in the commemoration of MLK Day at an NFL game.

“Having the King family in attendance to celebrate the remarkable legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on this special evening is an honor and a privilege,” Bucs co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz said. “The work being done by the Martin Luther King III Foundation is truly inspirational and aligns with the Buccaneers social justice mission to effect meaningful and positive change through purposeful dialog and impactful programs.”

The Bucs also plan to display special video board tributes and graphics throughout the game. And at halftime, the Bethune-Cookman University Concert Chorale will perform the songs “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” “I Can See Clearly Now” and “Way Over in Beulah Land.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks

Walmart Canada will host two of the soon to be shut down ServiceOntario outlets, and Ontario taxpayers are footing the bill for the retail giant to retrofit its stores, sources tell CityNews. This...

Exclusive

1h ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards at the venue forcibly apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were...

3h ago

As Canadians cut back, mortgage holders say they can make higher payments: BoC survey
As Canadians cut back, mortgage holders say they can make higher payments: BoC survey

OTTAWA — Canadians are increasingly cutting back on spending while mortgage holders remain confident they can keep up with higher payments when their loans renew, a Bank of Canada survey says. The central...

1h ago

Vehicle flips in multi-vehicle crash in North York; no injuries reported
Vehicle flips in multi-vehicle crash in North York; no injuries reported

Police are investigating a crash in North York that left one vehicle flipped on its side on Monday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to Finch Avenue East and Cherokee Boulevard, west of Victoria...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks

Walmart Canada will host two of the soon to be shut down ServiceOntario outlets, and Ontario taxpayers are footing the bill for the retail giant to retrofit its stores, sources tell CityNews. This...

Exclusive

1h ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards at the venue forcibly apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were...

3h ago

As Canadians cut back, mortgage holders say they can make higher payments: BoC survey
As Canadians cut back, mortgage holders say they can make higher payments: BoC survey

OTTAWA — Canadians are increasingly cutting back on spending while mortgage holders remain confident they can keep up with higher payments when their loans renew, a Bank of Canada survey says. The central...

1h ago

Vehicle flips in multi-vehicle crash in North York; no injuries reported
Vehicle flips in multi-vehicle crash in North York; no injuries reported

Police are investigating a crash in North York that left one vehicle flipped on its side on Monday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to Finch Avenue East and Cherokee Boulevard, west of Victoria...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:27
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks

The Ford Government is looking to shut down a number of Service Ontario outlets and move them to Staples Kiosks. Now, it also looks like the province is handing your taxpayer dollars to Walmart as well. Richard Southern has the CityNews exclusive.

1h ago

0:41
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game

A 37-year-old Ancaster man is facing assault charges after an incident at the Toronto Maple Leafs game.. It happened at Scotiabank Arena Sunday night.

3h ago

2:46
Tracking the coldest air of the season
Tracking the coldest air of the season

Temperatures are in the negatives that will feel like double-digit freezing temperatures across the GTA in the next week.

19h ago

2:25
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario

The Professional Women's Hockey League has enjoyed a successful launch, playing to record crowds, and on Saturday, Toronto hosted Ottawa in the first installment of the provincial rivalry. CityNews' Rob Leth was a the game and files this report.

2:42
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge

After police banned protests on the highway 401 overpass at Avenue Road, demonstrators gathered on the bridge saying the ban is unfair. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

More Videos