As Canadians cut back, mortgage holders say they can make higher payments: BoC survey

A Bank of Canada survey finds Canadians are increasingly cutting back on spending while mortgage holders remain confident they can keep up with higher payments when their contracts renew. A Bank of Canada sign is seen in Ottawa, Monday, May 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Posted January 15, 2024 10:49 am.

Last Updated January 15, 2024 12:12 pm.

OTTAWA — A Bank of Canada survey finds Canadians are increasingly cutting back on spending while mortgage holders remain confident they can keep up with higher payments when their loans renew.

The central bank released its fourth-quarter consumer expectations and business outlook surveys Monday, revealing how Canadians are faring amid higher borrowing costs and rising prices.

Roughly two-thirds of consumers said they were reducing spending or planning to do so because of their expectations for interest rates and inflation.

“While many Canadians are experiencing rising levels of financial stress, this stress is higher among those who typically live paycheque to paycheque,” the Bank of Canada said.

The central bank said financially vulnerable households typically hold less than two weeks worth of expenses in liquid assets, frequently run out of money before the end of the month and are not able to immediately pay for an unexpected expense of $500.

The survey found one in four consumers reported having at least one of these characteristics.

And while Canadians are more pessimistic than the previous quarter about the economy, mortgage holders still expect to make their payments when their mortgages are renewed at higher rates.

About 80 per cent of mortgage holders said they are somewhat or very confident they’ll be able to make higher payments.

The Bank of Canada has held its key interest rate steady at five per cent since its last rate hike in July. The pause was prompted by growing evidence that higher rates are slowing down both the economy and inflation. Canada’s inflation rate was 3.1 per cent in November and is expected to continue declining in the coming months.

Although the central bank has not officially ruled out more rate hikes, economists widely expect its next move will be to cut interest rates sometime this year as the economy continues to weaken and inflation steadily falls. 

The central bank’s business outlook survey finds weaker demand and renewed competitive pressures have slowed down the pace of price increases.

And while labour shortage concerns have faded, businesses expect wage growth to remain above average until 2025, propping up their expectations for inflation.

Meanwhile, the top concerns among businesses are demand and economic uncertainty as most of them report being negatively impacted by higher interest rates.

“These firms have relatively muted sales outlooks, modest investment intentions and weak hiring plans,” the central bank said. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2024.

Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days
Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days

Following a warmer-than-normal start to the season, Toronto is getting its first taste of real winter air with an extended cold wave that's expected to stick around for several days. Morning commuters...

1h ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards at the venue forcibly apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were...

50m ago

SIU investigating crash involving bus in Mississauga that sent man to hospital
SIU investigating crash involving bus in Mississauga that sent man to hospital

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a crash in Mississauga that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Burnhamthorpe and Dixie roads...

6m ago

Province invests nearly $2M to help prevent hate crimes in Ontario
Province invests nearly $2M to help prevent hate crimes in Ontario

The provincial government announced that it's investing nearly $2 million to help combat an increase in hate crimes being experienced across Ontario. Solicitor General Michael Kerzner said $1.7 million...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days
Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days

Following a warmer-than-normal start to the season, Toronto is getting its first taste of real winter air with an extended cold wave that's expected to stick around for several days. Morning commuters...

1h ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards at the venue forcibly apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were...

50m ago

SIU investigating crash involving bus in Mississauga that sent man to hospital
SIU investigating crash involving bus in Mississauga that sent man to hospital

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a crash in Mississauga that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Burnhamthorpe and Dixie roads...

6m ago

Province invests nearly $2M to help prevent hate crimes in Ontario
Province invests nearly $2M to help prevent hate crimes in Ontario

The provincial government announced that it's investing nearly $2 million to help combat an increase in hate crimes being experienced across Ontario. Solicitor General Michael Kerzner said $1.7 million...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Tracking the coldest air of the season
Tracking the coldest air of the season

Temperatures are in the negatives that will feel like double-digit freezing temperatures across the GTA in the next week.

16h ago

2:11
Justin Bieber's Drew House fashion label creates NHL All-Star Jerseys
Justin Bieber's Drew House fashion label creates NHL All-Star Jerseys

The NHL All-Star game jerseys have been revealed and fans have some interesting takes on the threads that were created, in part, by The Biebs. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

14h ago

2:25
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario

The Professional Women's Hockey League has enjoyed a successful launch, playing to record crowds, and on Saturday, Toronto hosted Ottawa in the first installment of the provincial rivalry. CityNews' Rob Leth was a the game and files this report.

3:08
Coldest air so far this season incoming
Coldest air so far this season incoming

Those in the GTA need to bundle up even more as winds as low as -30 C overnight are expected to hit Toronto and surrounding areas in the next week.
2:42
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge

After police banned protests on the highway 401 overpass at Avenue Road, demonstrators gathered on the bridge saying the ban is unfair. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

More Videos