Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,061.88, up 71.66 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 99 cents, or 1.23 per cent, to $81.48 on 5.8 million shares.

Denison Mines Corp. (TSX:DML). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 6.06 per cent, to $2.80 on 3.9 million shares.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSX:NBLY). Health care. Up $2.45, or 15.56 per cent, to $18.20 on 3.8 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up 21 cents, or 4.78 per cent, to $4.60 on 2.8 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 45 cents, or 0.85 per cent, to $53.36 on 2.7 million shares.

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSX:FCU). Energy. Up one cent, or 0.81 per cent, to $1.25 on 2.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Capital Power Corp. (TSX:CPX). Utilities. Up $1.18, or 3.26 per cent, to $37.35. Capital Power Corp. and Ontario Power Generation have signed a deal to assess the development of small modular nuclear reactors in Alberta. The companies said they will complete the feasibility assessment within two years. Capital Power CEO Avik Dey said the deployment of SMR technology will provide an important source of power in Alberta in the future. OPG is developing an SMR project at its Darlington site in Ontario.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSX:NBLY). Health care. Up $2.45, or 15.56 per cent, to $18.20. Private equity firm Persistence Capital Partners has signed a definitive agreement to buy the stake in Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. that it does not already own and take the company private. The deal will see PCP, which already owns about a 50-per-cent interest in the network of independent pharmacies, pay $18.50 per share for a total of $415 million for the shares it does not already own.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press