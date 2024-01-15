Nauru switches diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China

FILE - This shows national flags in Nauru for the Pacific Islands Forum on the tiny Pacific nation of Nauru, on Sept. 3, 2018. The Pacific Island nation of Nauru says it is switching diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China. The move on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 leaves Taiwan with 12 diplomatic allies around the world. (Jason Oxenham/Pool Photo via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 15, 2024 1:49 am.

Last Updated January 15, 2024 2:26 am.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The Pacific Island nation of Nauru said Monday that it is switching diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China, a move that reduces the dwindling number of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies to 12 around the world.

A news release from the government of Nauru said that it was severing relations with Taiwan and seeking resumption of diplomatic relations with China.

China claims self-governing Taiwan as its territory and has been peeling off the island’s diplomatic allies, often with promises of development aid. It’s a long-running competition between the two that has swung in China’s favor in recent years.

“This policy change is a significant first step in moving forward with Nauru’s development,” the Nauru release said.

The announcement came just two days after Taiwan elected a new president who has been described as a separatist by China. His party, the Democratic Progressive Party, advocates for maintaining a status quo in which Taiwan has its own government and is not a part of China.

China says that Taiwan must come under its control at some point and has staged military drills around the island to demonstrate its determination.

Taiwan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang accused China of purposefully timing the news to the recent election.

“China’s intention is to attack the democracy and freedom that the Taiwanese people are proud of,” Tien said at a news conference.

The announcement caught Jarden Kephas, the ambassador of Nauru to Taiwan, by surprise.

“There’s nothing that I have to say. It was announced by my government and I was told to pack up and go,” he said.

Taiwan now has official ties with 11 countries and the Vatican. Seven are in Latin America and the Caribbean, three are in the Pacific Islands and one is in Africa.

The Associated Press


