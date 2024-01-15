North Korean foreign minister visits Moscow for talks as concern grows over an alleged arms deal

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea on Sunday, its neighbors said, in its first missile launch this year, as the North is expected to further raise regional animosities in an election year for its rivals South Korea and the United States. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 15, 2024 3:38 am.

Last Updated January 15, 2024 3:42 am.

MOSCOW (AP) — North Korea’s foreign minister is visiting Russia on Monday for three days of talks, as international concern grows over an alleged arms cooperation deal between the two countries.

A delegation led by Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui arrived in Moscow on Sunday, according to North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency. She is to meet her Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

Choe is visiting at Lavrov’s invitation, the ministry said.

The United States and South Korea say North Korea has provided Russia with arms, including artillery and missiles, to help its fight in Ukraine.

The Biden administration said it has evidence that missiles provided by North Korea to Russia have been used in Ukraine. In a joint statement last week, the U.S., South Korea and their partners said the missiles support Russia’s war, while North Korea receives valuable technical and military insights in return.

Koo Byoungsam, spokesperson of South Korea’s Unification Ministry, said it is closely watching Choe’s visit to Russia. He accused North Korea and Russia of “maintaining illegal cooperation activities, including arms exchanges” following a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jung Un to Russia in September in which he met with President Vladimir Putin. Koo didn’t provide a specific answer when asked whether Choe may be arranging a visit by Putin to North Korea.

Both Russia and North Korea have denied accusations of North Korean arms transfers to Russia.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police search for suspect in east-end assault
Police search for suspect in east-end assault

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault in Riverdale. Investigators say just before 5 a.m. on November 3, 2023, the suspect and another man were involved in...

15h ago

Man wanted after assaulting TTC streetcar driver
Man wanted after assaulting TTC streetcar driver

Police are looking for a suspect after a TTC driver was assaulted in the east-end of the city last December. Investigators say a man boarded the 503 Kingston Road streetcar at the Bingham Loop at Victoria...

14h ago

City of Toronto adds 45 tobogganing hills to prohibited list
City of Toronto adds 45 tobogganing hills to prohibited list

The City of Toronto has added 45 tobogganing hills to their list of prohibited park locations, due to conditions that have been deemed "hazards" to the slope. In a statement to CityNews, the city said...

8h ago

With snow still falling, Bills call on fans to help dig out stadium for playoff game vs. Steelers
With snow still falling, Bills call on fans to help dig out stadium for playoff game vs. Steelers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Logan Eschrich came to Buffalo to witness the snowstorm, and he stayed for the shoveling on Sunday. Once the professional storm chaser saw the Buffalo Bills invite...

9h ago

Top Stories

Police search for suspect in east-end assault
Police search for suspect in east-end assault

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault in Riverdale. Investigators say just before 5 a.m. on November 3, 2023, the suspect and another man were involved in...

15h ago

Man wanted after assaulting TTC streetcar driver
Man wanted after assaulting TTC streetcar driver

Police are looking for a suspect after a TTC driver was assaulted in the east-end of the city last December. Investigators say a man boarded the 503 Kingston Road streetcar at the Bingham Loop at Victoria...

14h ago

City of Toronto adds 45 tobogganing hills to prohibited list
City of Toronto adds 45 tobogganing hills to prohibited list

The City of Toronto has added 45 tobogganing hills to their list of prohibited park locations, due to conditions that have been deemed "hazards" to the slope. In a statement to CityNews, the city said...

8h ago

With snow still falling, Bills call on fans to help dig out stadium for playoff game vs. Steelers
With snow still falling, Bills call on fans to help dig out stadium for playoff game vs. Steelers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Logan Eschrich came to Buffalo to witness the snowstorm, and he stayed for the shoveling on Sunday. Once the professional storm chaser saw the Buffalo Bills invite...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario

The Professional Women's Hockey League has enjoyed a successful launch, playing to record crowds, and on Saturday, Toronto hosted Ottawa in the first installment of the provincial rivalry. CityNews' Rob Leth was a the game and files this report.

3:08
Coldest air so far this season incoming
Coldest air so far this season incoming

Those in the GTA need to bundle up even more as winds as low as -30 C overnight are expected to hit Toronto and surrounding areas in the next week.
2:42
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge

After police banned protests on the highway 401 overpass at Avenue Road, demonstrators gathered on the bridge saying the ban is unfair. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

2:55
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives

Some power outages are popping up in parts of the GTA, with "thundersnow" also a factor as a winter storm moves into Toronto. Here is what you can expect through Saturday.
2:15
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon

After being grounded in early 2022 due to Government of Canada restrictions, a Russian-registered cargo airplane is still parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport and it appears it's not moving anytime soon. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos