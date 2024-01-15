Vehicle flips in multi-vehicle crash in North York; no injuries reported

Police are investigating a crash in North York that left one vehicle flipped on its side on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Finch Avenue East and Cherokee Boulevard, west of Victoria Park Avenue, around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Police say multiple vehicles collided and all drivers involved remained at the scene. Images from the crash show one vehicle resting on its side in the middle of the intersection.

No injuries have been reported.

Road closures are in place for the investigation and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.