Province invests nearly $2M to help prevent hate crimes in Ontario

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 15, 2024 10:37 am.

Last Updated January 15, 2024 10:41 am.

The provincial government announced that it’s investing nearly $2 million to help combat an increase in hate crimes being experienced across Ontario.

Solicitor General Michael Kerzner said $1.7 million will be delivered over two years through the Safer and Vital Communities Grant program as part of the province’s plan to promote safe and inclusive communities.

According to data compiled by the government, in 2022, there were just over 1,700 incidents of police-reported hate crimes — an almost 20 per cent increase from 2021.

“Acts that incite hatred, fear and intimidation have no place in our communities,” said Kerzner. “That is why our government is making additional investments to help combat the rise in hate crime and support community-based organizations that are working to address the root causes of hate in all its forms.”

Toronto police released some daunting statistics last month showing how Muslim and Jewish communities continue to be targeted in various hate crimes. In that report, authorities pointed to a 211 per cent increase in antisemitic incidents reported to officers since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out in early October compared to the same time a year ago.

That same report revealed that since Oct. 7, 2023, Toronto police have investigated nearly 100 hate crimes — 56 targeted the Jewish community, and 20 of those incidents were categorized as anti-Muslim.

Additionally, between Jan. 1 and Nov. 20, 2023, there have been 323 reported hate crimes in Toronto versus 224 reported during the same time in 2022. This includes 129 reported anti-Semitic hate crimes and 34 reported anti-Muslim/anti-Palestinian/anti-Arab hate crimes reported.

The province said the SVC Grant is open to community-based, not-for-profit organizations and First Nation Band Councils. This year’s grant is Preventing Hate-Motivated Crime Through Community Collaboration, with a focus on cultural, ethnic and faith-based hate in communities that have experienced hate-motivated crime.

Applicants must partner with their local police service, and successful applicants for the SVC Grant will receive up to $85,000 for each of the two years to combat hate crime. Applications for the grant will be available in late January through Transfer Payment Ontario.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 26.

Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days
Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days

Following a warmer-than-normal start to the season, Toronto is getting its first taste of real winter air with an extended cold wave that's expected to stick around for several days. Morning commuters...

5m ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards at the venue forcibly apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were...

updated

1h ago

Crash involving MiWay bus in Mississauga sends man to hospital
Crash involving MiWay bus in Mississauga sends man to hospital

One person is in hospital and a busy intersection is closed following a two-vehicle crash involving a bus in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Burnhamthorpe and Dixie roads...

14m ago

Downtown Toronto stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries
Downtown Toronto stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed in downtown Toronto on Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas and Sherbourne streets around 11:30 p.m. for reports...

4h ago

