Persistence Capital Partners signs deal to take Neighbourly Pharmacy private

Prescription drugs are seen on shelves at a pharmacy in Montreal on March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 15, 2024 7:30 am.

Last Updated January 15, 2024 8:12 am.

TORONTO — Private equity firm Persistence Capital Partners has signed a definitive agreement to buy the stake in Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. that it does not already own and take the company private.

The deal will see PCP, which already owns about a 50 per cent interest in the network of independent pharmacies, pay $18.50 per share for a total of $415 million for the shares it does not already own.

Neighbourly shareholders will also receive a contingent value right worth an additional 61 cents per share for a total of $13.7 million that is payable if it achieves a target for its pro-forma adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for its 2026 financial year.

PCP first offered $20.50 per share for Neighbourly in October last year, but cut its offer to $18.50 on Dec. 18 after what it said was difficult market conditions and views from its committed financing sources.

Neighbourly shares closed down 14 cents at $15.75 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.

The transaction requires approval by a two-thirds majority vote by Neighbourly shareholders and a majority vote by shareholders excluding PCP and its affiliates. The deal is expected to close by March 29, subject to customary conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:NBLY)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days
Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days

Following a warmer-than-normal start to the season, Toronto is getting its first taste of real winter air with an extended cold wave that's expected to stick around for several days. Morning commuters...

2h ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards violently apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were called to...

updated

16m ago

Crash involving MiWay bus in Mississauga sends man to hospital
Crash involving MiWay bus in Mississauga sends man to hospital

One person is in hospital and a busy intersection is closed following a two-vehicle crash involving a bus in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Burnhamthorpe and Dixie roads...

56m ago

Downtown Toronto stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries
Downtown Toronto stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed in downtown Toronto on Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas and Sherbourne streets around 11:30 p.m. for reports...

2h ago

