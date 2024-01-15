Philippine president congratulates Taiwan’s president-elect, strongly opposed by China

FILE - Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his speech during the 88th anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Philippines at Camp Aguinaldo military headquarters in Quezon city, Philippines on Dec. 21, 2023. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos has congratulated the winner of Taiwan’s presidential election, Lai Ching Te — who had been strongly opposed by China — saying in a statement that he looks forward to “close collaboration." (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 15, 2024 11:51 am.

Last Updated January 15, 2024 11:56 am.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday congratulated the winner of Taiwan’s presidential election, Lai Ching-te, saying in a statement shared on social media that he was looking “forward to close collaboration” and “strengthening mutual interests.”

Marcos’s congratulatory message is likely to be frowned upon by China, which claims the self-governing island as its own territory to be taken under Beijing’s control by force if necessary. President-elect Lai has vowed to safeguard the island’s de-facto independence from China and further align it with other democracies.

After U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Lai on his victory, China’s Foreign Ministry said that message “sends a gravely wrong signal to the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces,” claiming it goes against a U.S. commitment to maintain only unofficial ties with Taiwan.

“On behalf of the Filipino people, I congratulate President-elect Lai Ching-te on his election as Taiwan’s next president,” Marcos said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We look forward to close collaboration, strengthening mutual interests, fostering peace and ensuring prosperity for our peoples in the years ahead,” the Philippine president added.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately comment on Marcos’s congratulatory remarks.

The Philippines adheres to the One China principle, which holds that Taiwan is part of China and recognizes Beijing as the government of China.

When asked earlier for a reaction to the outcome of Taiwan’s presidential election, the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila briefly stated that it remains committed to its One China policy, which the Philippines adopted in 1975.

Marcos’s remarks were made as tensions escalate between China and the Philippines over a series of territorial standoffs in the South China Sea.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days
Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days

Following a warmer-than-normal start to the season, Toronto is getting its first taste of real winter air with an extended cold wave that's expected to stick around for several days. Morning commuters...

1h ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards at the venue forcibly apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were...

51m ago

As Canadians cut back, mortgage holders say they can make higher payments: BoC survey
As Canadians cut back, mortgage holders say they can make higher payments: BoC survey

OTTAWA — A Bank of Canada survey finds Canadians are increasingly cutting back on spending while mortgage holders remain confident they can keep up with higher payments when their loans renew. The central...

2m ago

SIU investigating crash involving bus in Mississauga that sent man to hospital
SIU investigating crash involving bus in Mississauga that sent man to hospital

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a crash in Mississauga that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Burnhamthorpe and Dixie roads...

6m ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days
Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days

Following a warmer-than-normal start to the season, Toronto is getting its first taste of real winter air with an extended cold wave that's expected to stick around for several days. Morning commuters...

1h ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards at the venue forcibly apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were...

51m ago

As Canadians cut back, mortgage holders say they can make higher payments: BoC survey
As Canadians cut back, mortgage holders say they can make higher payments: BoC survey

OTTAWA — A Bank of Canada survey finds Canadians are increasingly cutting back on spending while mortgage holders remain confident they can keep up with higher payments when their loans renew. The central...

2m ago

SIU investigating crash involving bus in Mississauga that sent man to hospital
SIU investigating crash involving bus in Mississauga that sent man to hospital

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a crash in Mississauga that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Burnhamthorpe and Dixie roads...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Tracking the coldest air of the season
Tracking the coldest air of the season

Temperatures are in the negatives that will feel like double-digit freezing temperatures across the GTA in the next week.

16h ago

2:11
Justin Bieber's Drew House fashion label creates NHL All-Star Jerseys
Justin Bieber's Drew House fashion label creates NHL All-Star Jerseys

The NHL All-Star game jerseys have been revealed and fans have some interesting takes on the threads that were created, in part, by The Biebs. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

14h ago

2:25
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario

The Professional Women's Hockey League has enjoyed a successful launch, playing to record crowds, and on Saturday, Toronto hosted Ottawa in the first installment of the provincial rivalry. CityNews' Rob Leth was a the game and files this report.

3:08
Coldest air so far this season incoming
Coldest air so far this season incoming

Those in the GTA need to bundle up even more as winds as low as -30 C overnight are expected to hit Toronto and surrounding areas in the next week.
2:42
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge

After police banned protests on the highway 401 overpass at Avenue Road, demonstrators gathered on the bridge saying the ban is unfair. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

More Videos