Police probe first homicide on 2024 in Laval, just north of Montreal

LAVAL, Que. — Laval police say the fatal stabbing of a man early Monday in a residential neighbourhood is the first homicide of 2024 in the city north of Montreal.

Police received a 911 call at about 3:30 a.m. for a 66-year-old man who had been stabbed in a residence in the Laval-des-Rapides district.

Attempts were made to resuscitate the victim, but his death was confirmed at a local hospital.

A 33-year-old man was arrested shortly after the discovery by police, and will be will be questioned later by investigators.

Laval police said the victim and the suspect knew each other but did not elaborate on the link.

Crime scene technicians were gathering evidence, and a mobile command post was dispatched to the neighbourhood.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press