Police put spit hood on ‘aggressive’ airline passenger at Vancouver’s airport

Richmond RCMP say officers had to put a spit hood on the head of an "aggressive" airline passenger who tried to bite officers after allegedly attacking a travel companion. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 15, 2024 4:50 pm.

Last Updated January 15, 2024 4:56 pm.

Richmond RCMP say officers put a spit hood on the head of an “aggressive” airline passenger who tried to bite officers after allegedly assaulting a travel companion.

Mounties say they were called to Vancouver’s airport around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday by airline staff who reported that a person posing a “potential safety risk to staff and passengers” had been restrained on a flight.

They say in a news release that after the plane landed officers had to put the hood on the passenger who was “actively resisting by biting and spitting.”

RCMP say the passenger was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

Airport spokesman Emad Egahi says the incident occurred on Air Canada flight 296 to Winnipeg, causing it to be delayed.

Egahi says there was no other impact on the airport’s operations

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

