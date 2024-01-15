Republican caucuses live updates: Why Iowa matters

Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, center, greets supporters during a campaign event at Drake Diner, in Des Moines, Iowa, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 15, 2024 12:08 pm.

Last Updated January 15, 2024 12:26 pm.

After months of campaigning, the leadoff Republican presidential voting contest is just hours away.

Voters in Iowa will head to caucus sites across the state on Monday night to register their preference for the 2024 GOP nominee. Conditions are expected to be brutal, and forecasters are warning of the coldest Iowa caucus date on record.

The winner of the state’s caucuses is expected to get a boost heading into New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary next week, but the results don’t always spell success for the rest of the campaign season. Still, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are hoping for a strong showing against former President Donald Trump, the presumed front-runner.

What to know

What to watch as voters weigh in on the first 2024 GOP contest

When will results be known? Here's what to expect in the Iowa caucuses

Trump's grip on the GOP is put to the test in Iowa

Who's running for president? Here are the 2024 candidates

Feeling caucus confusion? Your guide to how Iowa works

DES MOINES — Dozens of people packed into a diner near Drake University as they waited for Haley.

“It’s caucus day. Get excited!” Haley said to a crowd of several dozen, many of whom drank coffee from cups festooned with “Pick Nikki” stickers.

Speaking directly to those serving as caucus captains, Haley asked them to “speak from the heart” in their Monday night speeches.

The GOP candidate plans to make several stops in central Iowa ahead of Monday night’s votes, including making an appearance at a caucus location before heading to her campaign celebration.

Trump starts caucus day by trash-talking rivals

DES MOINES — Trump is stepping up his attacks against his rivals on the morning of Iowa’s kickoff caucuses.

On his Truth Social site, Trump is knocking Haley, his former U.N. ambassador, as “an unwanted Globalist” and calling her “weak on the Border.”

Trump is also going after Vivek Ramaswamy, the tech entrepreneur who has run as a steward of his Make America Great Again movement.

“A vote for Vivek is a wasted vote,” Trump wrote in all caps. “I like Vivek, but he played it too ‘cute’ with us. Caucus tonight, vote for Donald J. Trump, build up the numbers!!!”

Trump spent much of the race praising Ramaswamy for saying nice things about him. But Trump turned on him this week after Ramaswamy posted a photo of himself posing with supporters wearing “Save Trump, vote Vivek” T-shirts.

