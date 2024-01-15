Romania truck drivers, farmers protest again as negotiations with government fail to reach agreement

By The Associated Press

Posted January 15, 2024 9:40 am.

Last Updated January 15, 2024 9:42 am.

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian truck drivers and farmers protested across the country again on Monday as negotiations with the coalition government over lower taxes, higher subsidies and other demands failed to reach any agreements.

Long convoys of trucks and tractors disrupted traffic on the outskirts of Bucharest and other cities throughout the European Union nation. It was the sixth straight day of demonstrations.

Farmers are demanding faster subsidy payments, compensation for losses caused by imports from neighboring Ukraine, and more state aid for fuel costs, among other demands. Truck drivers are calling for lower tax and insurance rates and have complained about lengthy waiting times at the borders.

Meetings between the protesters and the agriculture and transport ministries were held over the weekend but no agreements were reached. The demonstrators on Saturday also caused brief blockades at the border with Ukraine in the northeast, Ukrainian border authorities said on Telegram.

On Monday, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu called for an “urgent drafting” of legislation to resolve the protesters’ complaints.

“We continue to negotiate in good faith with the protesters. We are fully open to dialogue,” Ciolacu said in a meeting with ministers involved in negotiating with the protesters, according to a statement issued by his office.

The Alliance for Agriculture and Cooperation sent a document to the agricultural ministry on Monday listing 15 demands ahead of a planned meeting between the parties later in the day.

If the ministry fails to meet a series of deadlines, the alliance will “urgently initiate” steps to expand the protests, the document said.

Romania’s national traffic police advised drivers to avoid areas where protests are being held to help ease traffic flows.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days
Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days

Following a warmer-than-normal start to the season, Toronto is getting its first taste of real winter air with an extended cold wave that's expected to stick around for several days. Morning commuters...

4m ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards at the venue forcibly apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were...

updated

1h ago

Crash involving MiWay bus in Mississauga sends man to hospital
Crash involving MiWay bus in Mississauga sends man to hospital

One person is in hospital and a busy intersection is closed following a two-vehicle crash involving a bus in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Burnhamthorpe and Dixie roads...

13m ago

Province invests nearly $2M to help prevent hate crimes in Ontario
Province invests nearly $2M to help prevent hate crimes in Ontario

The provincial government announced that it's investing nearly $2 million to help combat an increase in hate crimes being experienced across Ontario. Solicitor General Michael Kerzner said $1.7 million...

2m ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days
Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days

Following a warmer-than-normal start to the season, Toronto is getting its first taste of real winter air with an extended cold wave that's expected to stick around for several days. Morning commuters...

4m ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards at the venue forcibly apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were...

updated

1h ago

Crash involving MiWay bus in Mississauga sends man to hospital
Crash involving MiWay bus in Mississauga sends man to hospital

One person is in hospital and a busy intersection is closed following a two-vehicle crash involving a bus in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Burnhamthorpe and Dixie roads...

13m ago

Province invests nearly $2M to help prevent hate crimes in Ontario
Province invests nearly $2M to help prevent hate crimes in Ontario

The provincial government announced that it's investing nearly $2 million to help combat an increase in hate crimes being experienced across Ontario. Solicitor General Michael Kerzner said $1.7 million...

2m ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Tracking the coldest air of the season
Tracking the coldest air of the season

Temperatures are in the negatives that will feel like double-digit freezing temperatures across the GTA in the next week.

14h ago

2:25
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario

The Professional Women's Hockey League has enjoyed a successful launch, playing to record crowds, and on Saturday, Toronto hosted Ottawa in the first installment of the provincial rivalry. CityNews' Rob Leth was a the game and files this report.

3:08
Coldest air so far this season incoming
Coldest air so far this season incoming

Those in the GTA need to bundle up even more as winds as low as -30 C overnight are expected to hit Toronto and surrounding areas in the next week.
2:42
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge

After police banned protests on the highway 401 overpass at Avenue Road, demonstrators gathered on the bridge saying the ban is unfair. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

2:15
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon

After being grounded in early 2022 due to Government of Canada restrictions, a Russian-registered cargo airplane is still parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport and it appears it's not moving anytime soon. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos