S&P/TSX composite creeps higher in late-morning trading, U.S. markets closed

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 15, 2024 11:36 am.

TORONTO — Gains in the telecommunication and energy stocks helped Canada’s main stock index creep higher in late-morning trading to start the week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.96 points at 20,998.18.

U.S. stock markets are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.39 cents US compared with 74.70 cents US on Friday.

The February crude oil contract was down 43 cents at US$72.25 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 23 cents at US$3.08 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$6.30 at US$2,057.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was up four cents at US$3.78 a pound.

