Sun is out and crews are busy digging out snow-covered stadium for Bills’ playoff game vs. Steelers

A worker helps remove snow from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday Jan. 14, 2024. A potentially dangerous snowstorm that hit the Buffalo region on Saturday led the NFL to push back the Bills wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers from Sunday to Monday. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the NFL cited public safety concerns for the postponement, with up to 2 feet of snow projected to fall on the region over a 24- plus hour period. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes) 2024.Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

By John Wawrow, The Associated Press

Posted January 15, 2024 12:15 pm.

Last Updated January 15, 2024 12:26 pm.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The sun was shining Monday on Highmark Stadium, where the green artificial turf was cleared of snow but the stands were still covered in a white blanket some five hours before the Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the storm-delayed AFC wild-card playoff game.

The remnants of the lake-effect snow band that dumped more than 2 feet of snow on the Bills’ home in suburban Orchard Park moved north toward Buffalo, allowing for a large crew of shovelers — volunteers being paid $20 an hour — and a fleet of front-load tractors to clear the facility.

Kickoff was set for 4:30 p.m. for a game originally scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. Sunday, when the brunt of the storm was hitting the region, with much of it centered on Orchard Park. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in consultation with the NFL had postponed the game on Saturday, citing public safety concerns.

Shovel crews have been working on clearing the stadium seats, walkways and tunnels since Sunday, when snow fell at a rate of more than 2 inches (5 centimeters) per hour. Crews worked overnight, with the Bills making a plea for more volunteers early Monday.

Major roadways leading to the stadium were cleared, with 5-foot snowdrifts lining the roads after they were plowed. It was unclear whether crews would have enough time to clear the 70,000-seat stadium’s three decks in time for kickoff.

The National Weather Service forecast for Monday called for a chance of snow showers through the early afternoon, with a high of 18 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 8 Celsius). Temperatures were expected to dip to 14 (minus 10), with winds ranging from 8 to 16 mph (13-26 kph).

John Wawrow, The Associated Press

Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks

Walmart Canada will host two of the soon to be shut down ServiceOntario outlets, and Ontario taxpayers are footing the bill for the retail giant to retrofit its stores, sources tell CityNews. This...

Exclusive

2m ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards at the venue forcibly apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were...

2h ago

As Canadians cut back, mortgage holders say they can make higher payments: BoC survey
As Canadians cut back, mortgage holders say they can make higher payments: BoC survey

OTTAWA — A Bank of Canada survey finds Canadians are increasingly cutting back on spending while mortgage holders remain confident they can keep up with higher payments when their loans renew. The central...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days
Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days

Following a warmer-than-normal start to the season, Toronto is getting its first taste of real winter air with an extended cold wave that's expected to stick around for several days. Morning commuters...

3h ago

