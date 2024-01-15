Downtown Toronto stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed in downtown Toronto on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas and Sherbourne streets around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police say two people got into a fight when one person stabbed the other.

Officers found a man with critical injuries. Paramedics say the victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was arrested at the scene.