Turkish strikes on infrastructure facilities wound 10 and cut off power in areas in northeast Syria

By The Associated Press

Posted January 15, 2024 8:56 am.

Last Updated January 15, 2024 9:12 am.

BEIRUT (AP) — Turkish shelling and airstrikes have targeted dozens of infrastructure facilities in northeast Syria over the past days, wounding at least 10 people and cutting out electricity and water supplies in wide areas held by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in the war-torn country, Kurdish-led authorities in northeast Syria said Monday.

The statement by the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria said the 73 attacks by Turkey’s military over the past two days have hit oil, electricity and water facilities as well as warehouses where grain is stored. The statement added that power supplies were cut in major towns and hundreds of villages and hamlets.

“The Turkish state aims to target all resources of life in the region,” said Siamand Ali, a spokesman of the Syrian Democratic Forces. He added that air strikes and artillery shelling hit northeastern towns and villages and around noon Monday, a strike hit the Internal Security Forces building in the border town of Qamishli.

Turkey often launches strikes against targets in Syria and Iraq it believes to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK — a banned Kurdish separatist group that has waged an insurgency against Turkey since the 1980s. Turkey says that the main Kurdish militia in Syria, known as People’s Defense Units, or YPG, is an affiliate of the PKK.

Turkey’s defense minister, Yasar Gulers, said Monday that Turkish warplanes destroyed 78 suspected Kurdish militant targets in airstrikes launched in northern Iraq and in Syria following the attack that killed nine Turkish soldiers in Iraq on Friday.

Speaking at a video conference with high-level military officials, Guler said 77 “terrorists” were killed in the strikes that targeted caves, bunkers, shelters and oil facilities used by the militants, according to Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency.

He said the operations were concentrated in Iraq’s Metina, Khakourk, Gara and Qandil regions. He did not say which areas of Syria were targeted.

“Our fight against terrorism will continue until not a single terrorist remains,” he said.

On Friday night, attackers attempted to infiltrate a military base in northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region, killing five soldiers. Four others died later of critical injuries.

The PKK, which maintains bases in northern Iraq, is considered a terror organization by Turkey’s Western allies, including the United States. Tens of thousands of people have died since the start of the conflict in 1984.

Turkey and the U.S., however, disagree on the status of the Syrian Kurdish groups, which have been allied with Washington in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days
Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days

Following a warmer-than-normal start to the season, Toronto is getting its first taste of real winter air with an extended cold wave that's expected to stick around for several days. Morning commuters...

7m ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards at the venue forcibly apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were...

1m ago

Crash involving MiWay bus in Mississauga sends man to hospital
Crash involving MiWay bus in Mississauga sends man to hospital

One person is in hospital and a busy intersection is closed following a two-vehicle crash involving a bus in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Burnhamthorpe and Dixie roads...

16m ago

Province invests nearly $2M to help prevent hate crimes in Ontario
Province invests nearly $2M to help prevent hate crimes in Ontario

The provincial government announced that it's investing nearly $2 million to help combat an increase in hate crimes being experienced across Ontario. Solicitor General Michael Kerzner said $1.7 million...

5m ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days
Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days

Following a warmer-than-normal start to the season, Toronto is getting its first taste of real winter air with an extended cold wave that's expected to stick around for several days. Morning commuters...

7m ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards at the venue forcibly apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were...

1m ago

Crash involving MiWay bus in Mississauga sends man to hospital
Crash involving MiWay bus in Mississauga sends man to hospital

One person is in hospital and a busy intersection is closed following a two-vehicle crash involving a bus in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Burnhamthorpe and Dixie roads...

16m ago

Province invests nearly $2M to help prevent hate crimes in Ontario
Province invests nearly $2M to help prevent hate crimes in Ontario

The provincial government announced that it's investing nearly $2 million to help combat an increase in hate crimes being experienced across Ontario. Solicitor General Michael Kerzner said $1.7 million...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Tracking the coldest air of the season
Tracking the coldest air of the season

Temperatures are in the negatives that will feel like double-digit freezing temperatures across the GTA in the next week.

14h ago

2:25
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario

The Professional Women's Hockey League has enjoyed a successful launch, playing to record crowds, and on Saturday, Toronto hosted Ottawa in the first installment of the provincial rivalry. CityNews' Rob Leth was a the game and files this report.

3:08
Coldest air so far this season incoming
Coldest air so far this season incoming

Those in the GTA need to bundle up even more as winds as low as -30 C overnight are expected to hit Toronto and surrounding areas in the next week.
2:42
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge

After police banned protests on the highway 401 overpass at Avenue Road, demonstrators gathered on the bridge saying the ban is unfair. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

2:15
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon

After being grounded in early 2022 due to Government of Canada restrictions, a Russian-registered cargo airplane is still parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport and it appears it's not moving anytime soon. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos