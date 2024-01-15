Warming trend forecast for West after record freeze, snow in forecast for Vancouver

Cold temperatures across the province set in as the fountain out front of the legislature freezes over during a cold spell in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 12, 2024. A warming trend is in the forecast for much of British Columbia after several days of record-breaking temperatures, but the cold weather on the Prairies will continue. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 15, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 15, 2024 4:12 am.

A warming trend is in the forecast for much of British Columbia after several days of record-breaking temperatures, but the cold weather on the Prairies will continue.

Environment Canada says temperatures are rising but snow flurries are in the forecast for the Metro Vancouver area, followed by rain later this week and temperatures well above zero degrees Celsius.

Temperatures in Alberta are forecast to start to moderate today and through the week, but it will remain cold.

Calgary and Edmonton have been experiencing wind chills as high as -50 C over the weekend, but Environment Canada says the daily low temperatures will drop to -21 C.

Environment Canada says despite the somewhat warmer temperatures in Alberta, frostbite warnings will remain in effect.

B.C.’s public power utility, BC Hydro, says the extreme cold drove peak hourly electricity demand across the province to a record high on Friday night, reaching 11,300 megawatts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

