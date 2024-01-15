Weeks-long trial to begin in Calgary for man accused of kidnapping, sex assault

A French-language trial for a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting five women is to begin today at the Alberta Court of Justice in Calgary. Police investigators brought in forensic teams and a cadaver dog to search a rural property east of Calgary. The accused was living in an outbuilding that he rented from the property's owners. The property is seen in Langdon, Alta., on Monday, April 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 15, 2024 4:00 am.

CALGARY — A French-language trial for a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting five women at a rural property east of Calgary is to begin today at the Alberta Court of Justice.

Richard Robert Mantha, 59, faces numerous charges that include kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault causing bodily harm and administering a noxious substance.

He was denied bail last summer and has been in custody since he was arrested in April 2023.

Police have said the women allege they were approached by a man, then drugged and taken to another location, where they were physically and sexually assaulted.

A police spokeswoman confirmed last week that one of the five women recently died in an unrelated incident.

Mantha was charged after officers cordoned off the rural property and brought in cadaver dogs, but police said at the time that no bodies were found.

The four-week trial is scheduled to run until Feb. 9.

Police search for suspect in east-end assault
Police search for suspect in east-end assault

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault in Riverdale. Investigators say just before 5 a.m. on November 3, 2023, the suspect and another man were involved in...

15h ago

Man wanted after assaulting TTC streetcar driver
Man wanted after assaulting TTC streetcar driver

Police are looking for a suspect after a TTC driver was assaulted in the east-end of the city last December. Investigators say a man boarded the 503 Kingston Road streetcar at the Bingham Loop at Victoria...

14h ago

City of Toronto adds 45 tobogganing hills to prohibited list
City of Toronto adds 45 tobogganing hills to prohibited list

The City of Toronto has added 45 tobogganing hills to their list of prohibited park locations, due to conditions that have been deemed "hazards" to the slope. In a statement to CityNews, the city said...

8h ago

With snow still falling, Bills call on fans to help dig out stadium for playoff game vs. Steelers
With snow still falling, Bills call on fans to help dig out stadium for playoff game vs. Steelers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Logan Eschrich came to Buffalo to witness the snowstorm, and he stayed for the shoveling on Sunday. Once the professional storm chaser saw the Buffalo Bills invite...

9h ago

