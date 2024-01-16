B.C. animal rescue group receives dozens of hummingbirds over cold, injuries

A female Anna's hummingbird rests on a feeder in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, amid a cold snap in southern British Columbia. A wildlife rescue group says dozens of hummingbirds have been turned in suffering cold weather injuries in recent days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ian Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 16, 2024 3:40 pm.

BURNABY, B.C. — Bitterly cold temperatures in southern British Columbia have prompted a “dramatic increase” in the number of hummingbird admissions to the Wildlife Rescue Association of BC. 

The association says 33 hummingbirds were admitted last weekend alone with injuries caused by the cold. 

It says hummingbirds are often brought in for care because of low blood sugar or with damaged tongues because they get stuck to metal parts of feeders in the cold. 

Jackie McQuillan, the association’s support centre manager, says sometimes the damage is too severe for the bird to survive in the wild.

She says those dedicated to feeding hummingbirds need to ensure they can keep their feeders thawed, that they are clean to prevent disease and that they’re made of plastic instead of metal to prevent injuries.

Unlike other species, Anna’s hummingbirds reside in southern B.C. year-round.

The association says it typically also sees an increase in intakes of varied thrushes and songbirds on such cold days. 

Province to pay rent for a privately-owned ServiceOntario after sources say Staples passed last minute
Province to pay rent for a privately-owned ServiceOntario after sources say Staples passed last minute

The Ford government is stepping in to pay the rent of a privately-owned ServiceOntario outlet in downtown Toronto after Staples Canada passed on taking the location at the last minute, sources tell CityNews....

59m ago

Driver loses control, crashes into snow plow on Highway 407
Driver loses control, crashes into snow plow on Highway 407

Early morning snowfall across the GTA made for slick roads as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shared a video of one driver crashing into a snow plow on Highway 407. OPP Highway Safety Division uploaded...

7m ago

Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home
Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home

Toronto police released video of an attempted break-in with hopes of identifying four suspects who tried to gain access to a home in Scarborough. Officers were called to a home in the Beechgrove Drive...

5h ago

Torontonians get chance to sound off on proposed property tax hike in town halls this week
Torontonians get chance to sound off on proposed property tax hike in town halls this week

Toronto homeowners who aren't happy about a proposed property tax hike have an opportunity to let the city know how they feel about it this week. Three telephone town halls will allow residents to weigh...

2h ago

