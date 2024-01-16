Will Saskatchewan’s fight with Ottawa end in handcuffs?

In today’s Big Story Podcast: Starting this month, Saskatchewan has stopped collecting a carbon levy on home heating. This is, of course, against the carbon tax legislation passed by the federal Liberal government. Premier Scott Moe acknowledges the Liberals will “say it’s illegal.” The Liberals say they expect the province to follow the law.

As of Jan. 1, the province says it won’t be taking money for the carbon tax, and will reimburse its constituents. Once the bill comes due in February, Saskatchewan will have a choice to make: Back down and pay, or risk fines and even charges against its energy minister for ignoring federal policy.

“We’ll call it a boiling pot. We’ll say it sort of heats up right into a rolling boil,” says Larissa Kurz, reporter with the Regina Leader-Post.

Is this a stunt? Will Moe flinch? And if he doesn’t, is the federal government prepared to follow through?