Will Saskatchewan’s fight with Ottawa end in handcuffs?

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks during a press conference in Regina on Oct. 25, 2023
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks during a press conference in Regina on Oct. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted January 16, 2024 8:13 am.

Last Updated January 16, 2024 8:14 am.

In today’s Big Story Podcast: Starting this month, Saskatchewan has stopped collecting a carbon levy on home heating. This is, of course, against the carbon tax legislation passed by the federal Liberal government. Premier Scott Moe acknowledges the Liberals will “say it’s illegal.” The Liberals say they expect the province to follow the law.

As of Jan. 1, the province says it won’t be taking money for the carbon tax, and will reimburse its constituents. Once the bill comes due in February, Saskatchewan will have a choice to make: Back down and pay, or risk fines and even charges against its energy minister for ignoring federal policy.

“We’ll call it a boiling pot. We’ll say it sort of heats up right into a rolling boil,” says Larissa Kurz, reporter with the Regina Leader-Post.

Is this a stunt? Will Moe flinch? And if he doesn’t, is the federal government prepared to follow through?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Top Stories

Inflation rises to 3.4% in December, complicating path for Bank of Canada
Inflation rises to 3.4% in December, complicating path for Bank of Canada

Canada's annual inflation rate rose 3.4 per cent in December, largely reflecting a sharper decline in gasoline prices a year ago compared to last month. The federal agency released its consumer price...

breaking

31m ago

4 teens arrested after violent pharmacy robbery, police chase in Oakville
4 teens arrested after violent pharmacy robbery, police chase in Oakville

Four teenagers are in custody after a violent pharmacy robbery and police chase in Oakville on Monday night. Halton Police officers were called to a pharmacy near Bronte Road and Westoak Trails, north...

4h ago

Two teens arrested after armed carjacking at North York home: police
Two teens arrested after armed carjacking at North York home: police

Two teens are facing several charges in connection to a carjacking and robbery investigation in North York. Toronto police say five suspects approached a home in the Upper Canada Drive and Fairmeadow...

30m ago

Toronto man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting victim in ride-share car
Toronto man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting victim in ride-share car

A Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly committing an indecent act and sexually assaulting someone in a ride-share car in Scarborough over the weekend. Toronto police say they were called to...

9m ago

