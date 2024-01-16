City councillor Josh Matlow says he’s considering run for federal Liberal seat

Josh Matlow
Josh Matlow, 48, was first elected to council in 2010 and has been a strong progressive voice at city hall for more than a decade. Photo: CityNews.

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 16, 2024 5:16 pm.

Toronto city councillor Josh Matlow says he’s been encouraged to seek the federal Liberal nomination to represent Toronto-St. Paul’s and isn’t ruling it out.

In a social media post, Matlow said: “I am giving this opportunity the thoughtful consideration it deserves and will decide soon.”

The current seat holder, former cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett, announced last month that she would be stepping down from the seat she’s held for 26 years.

She’s reportedly been offered the Ambassador to Denmark post by Justin Trudeau’s government.

Matlow, 48, was first elected to council in 2010 and has been a strong progressive voice at city hall for more than a decade.

Matlow ran for mayor of Toronto in the June byelection triggered by John Tory’s admission of an extra-marital affair but finished fifth in a race won by Olivia Chow.

