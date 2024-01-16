Cocaine residue was found on Hunter Biden’s gun pouch in 2018 case, prosecutors say

In this courtroom sketch, Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, left, appears in federal court, alongside attorney Abbe Lowell, right, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Los Angeles. President Joe Biden's son pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal tax charges filed after the collapse of a plea deal that could have spared him the spectacle of a criminal trial during the 2024 campaign. (Bill Robles via AP) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Alanna Durkin Richer And Colleen Long, The Associated Press

Posted January 16, 2024 6:15 pm.

Last Updated January 16, 2024 6:26 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors urged a judge on Tuesday to reject Hunter Biden’s efforts to dismiss the gun charges against him, revealing that investigators last year found cocaine residue on the pouch the president’s son used to hold his gun.

In pressing for the case against President Joe Biden’s son to proceed, prosecutors said “the strength of the evidence against him is overwhelming” and pushed back against Hunter Biden’s claims that he is being singled out for political purposes.

In addition to “incriminating statements” Hunter Biden made about his drug use in his 2021 memoir, investigators found a white powdery substance on the brown leather pouch he used to store the gun after pulling it from the state police vault last year, prosecutors wrote. An FBI chemist determined it was cocaine, they said.

“To be clear, investigators literally found drugs on the pouch where the defendant had kept his gun,” prosecutors said.

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of lying about his drug use in October 2018 on a form to buy a gun that he kept for about 11 days. He has acknowledged struggling with an addiction to crack cocaine during that period in 2018, but his lawyers have said he didn’t break the law. Hunter Biden has since said that he’s stopped using drugs and has worked to turn his life around.

His attorneys didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the prosecutors’ filing Tuesday.

These criminal proceedings could have been avoided with a plea deal last year, but an agreement with federal prosecutors fell apart and now the president’s son is facing the spectacle of a trial this year while his father is campaigning. He was indicted after the plea deal broke down when a judge who was supposed to sign off on the agreement instead raised a series of questions about the deal.

He had initially agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges and would have also avoided prosecution on the gun charges had he stayed out of trouble for two years. It was the culmination of a yearslong investigation by federal prosecutors into the business dealings of the president’s son.

His lawyers have urged the judge to dismiss the gun case, alleging he was “selectively charged” for improper political purposes. They have argued that special counsel David Weiss — who also serves as U.S. attorney for Delaware and was originally appointed by former President Donald Trump — “buckled under political pressure” to bring more severe charges amid criticism of the deal from Trump and other Republicans.

Prosecutors, however, said there is no evidence “to support his allegation that the Executive Branch, led by his father, President Biden, and its Justice Department, led by the Attorney General appointed by his father, authorized prosecution by the U.S. Attorney and Special Counsel of their choosing for an ‘improper political purpose.’”

“The charges in this case are not trumped up or because of former President Trump — they are instead a result of the defendant’s own choices and were brought in spite of, not because of, any outside noise made by politicians,” prosecutors wrote.

Hunter Biden’s criminal proceedings are also happening in parallel to so far unsuccessful efforts by congressional Republicans to link his business dealings to his father. Republicans are pursuing an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, claiming he was engaged in an influence-peddling scheme with his son. But House Republicans on Tuesday halted plans to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena in their ongoing investigation, citing negotiations with his attorneys that could end the standoff.

No evidence has emerged so far to prove that the president, in his current or previous office, abused his role or accepted bribes, though questions have arisen about the ethics surrounding the Biden family’s international business dealings.

____

Richer reported from Boston.

Alanna Durkin Richer And Colleen Long, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Province to pay rent for a privately-owned ServiceOntario in downtown Toronto
Province to pay rent for a privately-owned ServiceOntario in downtown Toronto

The Ford government is stepping in to pay the rent of a privately-owned ServiceOntario outlet in downtown Toronto. While sources had told CityNews this was related to Staples, the Premier's office...

2h ago

Driver loses control, crashes into snow plow on Highway 407
Driver loses control, crashes into snow plow on Highway 407

Early morning snowfall across the GTA made for slick roads as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shared a video of one driver crashing into a snow plow on Highway 407. OPP Highway Safety Division uploaded...

3h ago

Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home
Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home

Toronto police released video of an attempted break-in with hopes of identifying four suspects who tried to gain access to a home in Scarborough. Officers were called to a home in the Beechgrove Drive...

8h ago

Torontonians get chance to sound off on proposed property tax hike in town halls this week
Torontonians get chance to sound off on proposed property tax hike in town halls this week

Toronto homeowners who aren't happy about a proposed property tax hike have an opportunity to let the city know how they feel about it this week. Three telephone town halls will allow residents to weigh...

5h ago

Top Stories

Province to pay rent for a privately-owned ServiceOntario in downtown Toronto
Province to pay rent for a privately-owned ServiceOntario in downtown Toronto

The Ford government is stepping in to pay the rent of a privately-owned ServiceOntario outlet in downtown Toronto. While sources had told CityNews this was related to Staples, the Premier's office...

2h ago

Driver loses control, crashes into snow plow on Highway 407
Driver loses control, crashes into snow plow on Highway 407

Early morning snowfall across the GTA made for slick roads as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shared a video of one driver crashing into a snow plow on Highway 407. OPP Highway Safety Division uploaded...

3h ago

Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home
Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home

Toronto police released video of an attempted break-in with hopes of identifying four suspects who tried to gain access to a home in Scarborough. Officers were called to a home in the Beechgrove Drive...

8h ago

Torontonians get chance to sound off on proposed property tax hike in town halls this week
Torontonians get chance to sound off on proposed property tax hike in town halls this week

Toronto homeowners who aren't happy about a proposed property tax hike have an opportunity to let the city know how they feel about it this week. Three telephone town halls will allow residents to weigh...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house

Renting in a rooming house is an affordable option for many, but as Dilshad Burman explains, the rules and rights of tenants might differ compared to those renting an entire home.

2:48
Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts
Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts

CityNews has learned the Ontario government will be using taxpayer dollars to move ServiceOntario outlets into Walmart and Staples stores. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive.

7h ago

4:34
Know your rights: Are police allowed to ban bridge protests?
Know your rights: Are police allowed to ban bridge protests?

Toronto Police confirm three people were arrested during a demonstration at the Avenue road bridge on Saturday. Faiza Amin speaks with the Canadian Civil Liberties Association on your right to peacefully protest in Canada.

1:27
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks

The Ford Government is looking to shut down a number of Service Ontario outlets and move them to Staples Kiosks. Now, it also looks like the province is handing your taxpayer dollars to Walmart as well. Richard Southern has the CityNews exclusive.

0:41
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game

A 37-year-old Ancaster man is facing assault charges after an incident at the Toronto Maple Leafs game.. It happened at Scotiabank Arena Sunday night.

More Videos