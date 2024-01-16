Crash southeast of Kamloops, B.C., claims four lives, one person injured

MONTE LAKE, B.C. — Police say four people are dead and one person is in hospital after a head-on crash on Highway 97 southeast of Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP spokesman Chris Terleski says the collision occurred near the Monte Lake RV park around 9 a.m.

Police say the drivers of the vehicles were found dead at the scene along with two others, and one person was airlifted to hospital.

Terleski says the crash was a “terrible tragedy,” offering condolences to both the victims’ families and friends, but also to first responders and members of the public impacted by the crash.

He says police are still trying to identify those who died and will be notifying their families.

The person airlifted to hospital was in critical condition and the highway was shut down for several hours before the scene was cleared by emergency crews.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press