Ex-President Donald Trump set to face jury over sex abuse and defamation claims

FILE - E. Jean Carroll leaves Manhattan federal court, Oct. 23, 2023, in New York. A federal judge said Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, that former President Donald Trump can wait a week to testify at a New York defamation trial where he could face millions of dollars in damages after a jury concluded that he sexually abused columnist Carroll in the 1990s. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

By Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Posted January 16, 2024 12:05 am.

Last Updated January 16, 2024 12:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — After a big victory in the Iowa caucus, former President Donald Trump is expected in court Tuesday to face another legal challenge: a trial to determine how much more he owes the writer E. Jean Carroll for denying that he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s and accusing her of lying about her claims.

Jury selection begins Tuesday morning at a federal court in Manhattan. Opening arguments could take place by afternoon in what is essentially a second penalty phase of a legal fight Carroll has already won.

In May, a different jury awarded Carroll $5 million after concluding that Trump sexually abused her in a department store dressing room in spring 1996, then defamed her in 2022 by claiming she made it up after she revealed it publicly in a 2019 memoir. The jury said Carroll hadn’t proven that Trump raped her.

One issue that wasn’t decided in that first trial was how much Trump owed for comments he made about Carroll while he was still president.

Determining that dollar amount will be the new jury’s only job.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan ruled last year that the new jury didn’t need to decide anew whether Carroll was sexually abused or whether Trump’s remarks about her were defamatory since those subjects were covered in the first trial.

Trump is expected at the trial Tuesday, though his plans for the rest of the week have become unclear since his mother-in-law’s funeral was scheduled for Thursday. The trial is expected to last several days.

He has said he wants to testify, but if he does there will be strict limits on what he can talk about. He did not attend last year’s trial, saying recently that his lawyer advised against it.

Because the trial is supposed to be focused only on how much Trump owes Carroll, the judge has warned Trump and his lawyers that they cannot say things to jurors that he has said on the campaign trail or elsewhere, like claiming she lied about him to promote her memoir.

Kaplan also banned them from saying anything about Carroll’s “past romantic relationships, sexual disposition, and prior sexual experiences,” from suggesting Trump didn’t sexually abuse Carroll or from implying she was motivated by “a political agenda, financial interests, mental illness, or otherwise.”

They are also banned, the judge said, from advancing any argument inconsistent with the court’s ruling that “Mr. Trump, with actual malice, lied about sexually assaulting Ms. Carroll.”

Those restrictions don’t apply outside of the presence of the jury. That has left Trump free to continue posting on social media about all of the above topics — something he has done repeatedly in recent days — although each fresh denial comes with the possibility of increasing damages he must pay.

Kaplan rejected Trump’s request to delay the trial a week, although he said he would let Trump testify as late as Monday even if the trial is otherwise ready for closing arguments by Thursday.

Carroll, 80, plans to testify about the damage to her career and reputation that resulted from Trump’s public statements. She seeks $10 million in compensatory damages and millions more in punitive damages.

Trump, 77, is appealing the findings of last year’s jury and has continued to maintain that he doesn’t know Carroll, that he never met her at the Bergdorf Goodman store in midtown Manhattan in spring 1996 and that Carroll made up her claims to sell her book and for political reasons.

Regardless of his losses in court, Trump leads all Republicans in presidential primary polls and plans to spend plenty of time in court fighting the civil cases and four criminal cases against him, saying, “In a way, I guess you consider it part of the campaign.”

Top Stories

Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks

Walmart Canada will host two of the soon to be shut down ServiceOntario outlets, and Ontario taxpayers are footing the bill for the retail giant to retrofit its stores, sources tell CityNews. This...

7h ago

Plane makes emergency landing on street in Ajax
Plane makes emergency landing on street in Ajax

Durham police say a plane has made an emergency landing into the middle of the street in Ajax on Monday night. Emergency crews arrived on scene to the area of Bayly Street East and Audley Road South...

1h ago

Need to know: Renting in a rooming house in Ontario
Need to know: Renting in a rooming house in Ontario

Shared accommodations are an affordable option for renters and rooming houses may offer a convenient solution for many looking to keep housing costs as low as possible. Rooming houses are legal in Ontario,...

5h ago

Study finds Toronto pedestrian, cyclist injuries majorly under-reported
Study finds Toronto pedestrian, cyclist injuries majorly under-reported

A York University study found a large number of those treated at Toronto hospitals weren't captured in police traffic statistics.

4h ago

