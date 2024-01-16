Frigid cold and snowy windy conditions continue to chill parts of the country

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 16, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 16, 2024 4:12 am.

Environment Canada’s weather map looks like a quilt made up of various warnings and alerts from coast to coast.

Special statements and snowfall warnings are in effect for much of British Columbia today. Snow is in the forecast, as an arctic flow spreads south to combine with a low-pressure system swinging in off the Pacific.

Most of Alberta and Saskatchewan remain in the icy grip of an extreme cold warning. Temperatures overnight are expected to dip as low as minus-40 to -50 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Southern Ontario is dealing with a handful of snow squall warnings, watches and advisories.

Quebec currently has a winter storm weather statement in place along the Jacques Cartier Strait

Atlantic Canada is in for a mixed bag today, with a snowfall warning covering most of New Brunswick. A rainfall warning is in effect for Nova Scotia’s Atlantic coast. There are also wind warnings in effect for almost all of Newfoundland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16,
2024.

The Canadian Press

Plane makes emergency landing on street in Ajax
Plane makes emergency landing on street in Ajax

Durham police say a plane has made an emergency landing into the middle of the street in Ajax on Monday night. Emergency crews arrived on scene to the area of Bayly Street East and Audley Road South...

5h ago

Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks

Walmart Canada will host two of the soon to be shut down ServiceOntario outlets, and Ontario taxpayers are footing the bill for the retail giant to retrofit its stores, sources tell CityNews. This...

11h ago

Need to know: Renting in a rooming house in Ontario
Need to know: Renting in a rooming house in Ontario

Shared accommodations are an affordable option for renters and rooming houses may offer a convenient solution for many looking to keep housing costs as low as possible. Rooming houses are legal in Ontario,...

10h ago

Study finds Toronto pedestrian, cyclist injuries majorly under-reported
Study finds Toronto pedestrian, cyclist injuries majorly under-reported

A York University study found a large number of those treated at Toronto hospitals weren't captured in police traffic statistics.

9h ago

3:03
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house

Renting in a rooming house is an affordable option for many, but as Dilshad Burman explains, the rules and rights of tenants might differ compared to those renting an entire home.

10h ago

2:48
EXCLUSIVE: Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts
EXCLUSIVE: Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts

CityNews has learned the Ontario government will be using taxpayer dollars to move ServiceOntario outlets into Walmart and Staples stores. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive.

10h ago

1:27
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks

The Ford Government is looking to shut down a number of Service Ontario outlets and move them to Staples Kiosks. Now, it also looks like the province is handing your taxpayer dollars to Walmart as well. Richard Southern has the CityNews exclusive.

15h ago

0:41
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game

A 37-year-old Ancaster man is facing assault charges after an incident at the Toronto Maple Leafs game.. It happened at Scotiabank Arena Sunday night.

17h ago

2:46
Tracking the coldest air of the season
Tracking the coldest air of the season

Temperatures are in the negatives that will feel like double-digit freezing temperatures across the GTA in the next week.
