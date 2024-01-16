In the news today: Scientific research and security risks, BC wildfires still burning

The Canada flag flies atop the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, May 5, 2023. The federal government has been working for months to prepare a list of sensitive research areas and the names of labs and institutions considered a risk to national security. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 16, 2024 4:15 am.

Last Updated January 16, 2024 4:26 am.

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

Feds worried about ‘chill’ over research security

Internal documents show federal officials were wary of creating a chill within ethnic communities and rattling Canada’s bilateral relations as they fleshed out the next steps to secure vital scientific research.

The federal government has been working for months to prepare a list of sensitive research areas and the names of labs and institutions considered a risk to national security. 

Officials are scheduled to provide a detailed update on the delicate process in a briefing today.

The announcement builds on a federal policy that says research in sensitive areas will not be funded if personnel are affiliated with institutions linked to military, defence or state security organizations of foreign countries deemed to be a risk to Canada. 

Ottawa is concerned that countries such as China and Russia are determined to acquire sensitive Canadian research and intellectual property by partnering on projects with academics in Canada. 

100 wildfires still not considered out in B.C.

More than 100 wildfires are still listed as burning in British Columbia thanks to a combination of a busy wildfire season, extreme drought and generally warmer and drier conditions through December.

Forrest Tower of the BC Wildfire Service said that while it’s not uncommon for some fires to burn through the winter, that number usually hovers around a couple of dozen, not the 106 that were listed as active on New Year’s Day.

Tower said some of the fires that are listed as active are small “spot” fires that may have gone out on their own, but the service has not been able to confirm that.

The 2023 fire season burned more than 28,000 square kilometres of B.C., breaking records and forcing thousands to escape. Hundreds of homes were destroyed in the Okanagan and Shuswap regions.

StatCan to release December inflation figures

Statistics Canada is set to release its December consumer price index report today.

Economists expect the report to show Canada’s annual inflation rate ticked up last month.

In November, the inflation rate was 3.1 per cent.

Economists say the temporary spike was caused by a smaller drop in gasoline prices in December compared with a year ago.

But inflation is still expected to trend lower in the coming months as higher interest rates slow the Canadian economy down.

Inquest into death of Sammy Yatim resumes today

A coroner’s inquest into the death of Sammy Yatim, a Toronto teen who was shot by a police officer on an empty streetcar, resumes today.

The inquest began Friday and heard from Yatim’s parents and sister, who urged jurors to recommend more support for families in their situation.

The inquest also heard testimony from the man who drove the streetcar Yatim was on, and jurorsviewed video of the teen’s confrontation with police on July 27, 2013.

Yatim, who was 18 at the time, was alone on a streetcar and holding a small knife when he was shot by then-Const. James Forcillo shortly after midnight.

Jurors have been instructed that the inquest is meant to explore issues related to police decision-making and best practices in dealing with people in crisis, but not to review the events of that night or Forcillo’s potential culpability.

Saskatchewan teachers to hold one-day strike

Saskatchewan teachers were expected to go on a one-day strike in a bid to get the government to bargain on the union’s key demands. 

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation says it wants the province to address critical issues, such as classroom sizes and complexity. 

The province and teachers have been at an impasse for months after educators voted in October to support job sanctions if negotiations stalled. 

The union says teachers don’t want to affect the school year, but is exhausting every possible option to get the province back to the table.

Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill says issues of classroom size and complexity should be addressed outside of the bargaining process.

Inquest to hear details of mass stabbing

RCMP are expected to explain how a mass stabbing unfolded on a First Nation on the second day of a coroner’s inquest in Saskatchewan.

Staff Sgt. Robin Zentner with the Mounties’ major crimes unit testified Monday that Myles Sanderson and his brother, Damien Sanderson, were causing chaos on the James Smith Cree Nation in the days and hours before the rampage. 

The inquest saw text messages Damien Sanderson sent his wife saying he was ready to die. 

Myles Sanderson killed 11 people and injured 17 others on James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon on Sept. 4, 2022. 

Sanderson, who was 32, died in police custody a few days later.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2023

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Plane makes emergency landing on street in Ajax
Plane makes emergency landing on street in Ajax

Durham police say a plane has made an emergency landing into the middle of the street in Ajax on Monday night. Emergency crews arrived on scene to the area of Bayly Street East and Audley Road South...

5h ago

Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks

Walmart Canada will host two of the soon to be shut down ServiceOntario outlets, and Ontario taxpayers are footing the bill for the retail giant to retrofit its stores, sources tell CityNews. This...

11h ago

Need to know: Renting in a rooming house in Ontario
Need to know: Renting in a rooming house in Ontario

Shared accommodations are an affordable option for renters and rooming houses may offer a convenient solution for many looking to keep housing costs as low as possible. Rooming houses are legal in Ontario,...

10h ago

Study finds Toronto pedestrian, cyclist injuries majorly under-reported
Study finds Toronto pedestrian, cyclist injuries majorly under-reported

A York University study found a large number of those treated at Toronto hospitals weren't captured in police traffic statistics.

9h ago

Top Stories

Plane makes emergency landing on street in Ajax
Plane makes emergency landing on street in Ajax

Durham police say a plane has made an emergency landing into the middle of the street in Ajax on Monday night. Emergency crews arrived on scene to the area of Bayly Street East and Audley Road South...

5h ago

Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks

Walmart Canada will host two of the soon to be shut down ServiceOntario outlets, and Ontario taxpayers are footing the bill for the retail giant to retrofit its stores, sources tell CityNews. This...

11h ago

Need to know: Renting in a rooming house in Ontario
Need to know: Renting in a rooming house in Ontario

Shared accommodations are an affordable option for renters and rooming houses may offer a convenient solution for many looking to keep housing costs as low as possible. Rooming houses are legal in Ontario,...

10h ago

Study finds Toronto pedestrian, cyclist injuries majorly under-reported
Study finds Toronto pedestrian, cyclist injuries majorly under-reported

A York University study found a large number of those treated at Toronto hospitals weren't captured in police traffic statistics.

9h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house

Renting in a rooming house is an affordable option for many, but as Dilshad Burman explains, the rules and rights of tenants might differ compared to those renting an entire home.

10h ago

2:48
EXCLUSIVE: Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts
EXCLUSIVE: Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts

CityNews has learned the Ontario government will be using taxpayer dollars to move ServiceOntario outlets into Walmart and Staples stores. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive.

10h ago

1:27
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks

The Ford Government is looking to shut down a number of Service Ontario outlets and move them to Staples Kiosks. Now, it also looks like the province is handing your taxpayer dollars to Walmart as well. Richard Southern has the CityNews exclusive.

15h ago

0:41
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game

A 37-year-old Ancaster man is facing assault charges after an incident at the Toronto Maple Leafs game.. It happened at Scotiabank Arena Sunday night.

17h ago

2:46
Tracking the coldest air of the season
Tracking the coldest air of the season

Temperatures are in the negatives that will feel like double-digit freezing temperatures across the GTA in the next week.
More Videos