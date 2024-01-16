Kenya embarks on its biggest rhino relocation project. A previous attempt was a disaster

Kenya Wildlife Service rangers hold a briefing before injecting drugs to dart 21 endangered black rhinos in Nairobi National Park, Kenya Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Kenya has embarked on its biggest rhino relocation project ever and began the difficult work Tuesday of tracking, darting and moving 21 of the critically endangered beasts, which can each weigh over a ton, hundreds of miles in trucks to a new home. A previous attempt at moving rhinos in the East African nation in 2018 was a disaster as all 11 of the animals that were relocated died. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Brian Inganga And Gerald Imray, The Associated Press

Posted January 16, 2024 9:55 am.

Last Updated January 16, 2024 10:12 am.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya has embarked on its biggest rhino relocation project and began the difficult work Tuesday of tracking, darting and moving 21 of the critically endangered beasts, which can each weigh over a ton, to a new home.

A previous attempt at moving rhinos in the East African nation was a disaster in 2018 as all 11 of the animals died.

The latest project experienced early troubles. A rhino targeted for moving was not subdued by a tranquilizer dart shot from a helicopter. Wildlife rangers on the ground attempted to restrain the rhino with a rope but decided to release the animal to make sure it was not harmed.

Wildlife officials have stressed that the project will take time, likely weeks.

The black rhinos are a mix of males and females and are being moved from three conservation parks to the private Loisaba Conservancy in central Kenya, the Kenya Wildlife Service said. They are being moved because there are too many in the three parks and they need more space to roam and, hopefully, to breed.

Rhinos are generally solitary animals and are at their happiest in large territories.

Kenya has had relative success in reviving its black rhino population, which dipped below 300 in the mid-1980s because of poaching, raising fears that the animals might be wiped out in a country famous for its wildlife.

Kenya now has nearly 1,000 black rhinos, according to the wildlife service. That’s the third biggest black rhino population in the world behind South Africa and Namibia.

There are just 6,487 wild rhinos left in the world, according to rhino conservation charity Save The Rhino, all of them in Africa.

Kenyan authorities say they have relocated more than 150 rhinos in the last decade.

Six years ago, Kenya relocated 11 rhinos from the capital, Nairobi, to another sanctuary in the south of the country. All died soon after arriving at the sanctuary. Ten of them died from stress, dehydration and starvation intensified by salt poisoning as they struggled to adjust to saltier water in their new home, investigations found. The other rhino was attacked by a lion.

Some of the 21 rhinos in the latest relocation are being transferred from Nairobi National Park and will make a 300-kilometer (186-mile) trip in the back of a truck to Loisaba. Others will come from parks closer to Loisaba.

The moving of the rhinos to Loisaba is poignant given the region was once home to a healthy black rhino population before they were wiped out in that area 50 years ago, said Loisaba Conservancy CEO Tom Silvester.

Kenyan wildlife authorities say the country is aiming to grow its black rhino population to about 2,000, which they believe would be the ideal number considering the space available for them in national and private parks.

___

Imray reported from Cape Town, South Africa.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Brian Inganga And Gerald Imray, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Inflation rises to 3.4% in December, complicating path for Bank of Canada
Inflation rises to 3.4% in December, complicating path for Bank of Canada

Canada's annual inflation rate rose 3.4 per cent in December, largely reflecting a sharper decline in gasoline prices a year ago compared to last month. The federal agency released its consumer price...

9m ago

4 teens arrested after violent pharmacy robbery, police chase in Oakville
4 teens arrested after violent pharmacy robbery, police chase in Oakville

Four teenagers are in custody after a violent pharmacy robbery and police chase in Oakville on Monday night. Halton Police officers were called to a pharmacy near Bronte Road and Westoak Trails, north...

5h ago

Two teens arrested after armed carjacking at North York home: police
Two teens arrested after armed carjacking at North York home: police

Two teens are facing several charges in connection to a carjacking and robbery investigation in North York. Toronto police say five suspects approached a home in the Upper Canada Drive and Fairmeadow...

2h ago

Toronto opening fifth warming centre today due to extreme cold
Toronto opening fifth warming centre today due to extreme cold

The City of Toronto is opening up a fifth warming centre at 5 p.m. Tuesday due to the extremely cold temperatures expected overnight. Cecil Community Centre at 58 Cecil St. will be opening its doors...

3m ago

Top Stories

Inflation rises to 3.4% in December, complicating path for Bank of Canada
Inflation rises to 3.4% in December, complicating path for Bank of Canada

Canada's annual inflation rate rose 3.4 per cent in December, largely reflecting a sharper decline in gasoline prices a year ago compared to last month. The federal agency released its consumer price...

9m ago

4 teens arrested after violent pharmacy robbery, police chase in Oakville
4 teens arrested after violent pharmacy robbery, police chase in Oakville

Four teenagers are in custody after a violent pharmacy robbery and police chase in Oakville on Monday night. Halton Police officers were called to a pharmacy near Bronte Road and Westoak Trails, north...

5h ago

Two teens arrested after armed carjacking at North York home: police
Two teens arrested after armed carjacking at North York home: police

Two teens are facing several charges in connection to a carjacking and robbery investigation in North York. Toronto police say five suspects approached a home in the Upper Canada Drive and Fairmeadow...

2h ago

Toronto opening fifth warming centre today due to extreme cold
Toronto opening fifth warming centre today due to extreme cold

The City of Toronto is opening up a fifth warming centre at 5 p.m. Tuesday due to the extremely cold temperatures expected overnight. Cecil Community Centre at 58 Cecil St. will be opening its doors...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house

Renting in a rooming house is an affordable option for many, but as Dilshad Burman explains, the rules and rights of tenants might differ compared to those renting an entire home.

16h ago

2:48
EXCLUSIVE: Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts
EXCLUSIVE: Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts

CityNews has learned the Ontario government will be using taxpayer dollars to move ServiceOntario outlets into Walmart and Staples stores. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive.

16h ago

1:27
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks

The Ford Government is looking to shut down a number of Service Ontario outlets and move them to Staples Kiosks. Now, it also looks like the province is handing your taxpayer dollars to Walmart as well. Richard Southern has the CityNews exclusive.

21h ago

0:41
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game

A 37-year-old Ancaster man is facing assault charges after an incident at the Toronto Maple Leafs game.. It happened at Scotiabank Arena Sunday night.

23h ago

2:46
Tracking the coldest air of the season
Tracking the coldest air of the season

Temperatures are in the negatives that will feel like double-digit freezing temperatures across the GTA in the next week.
More Videos