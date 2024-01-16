Liberal cabinet holding retreat next week ahead of Parliament’s return

The stubbornness of inflation and intense domestic divisions over the Israel Gaza conflict loom heavy over the Liberal cabinet as it prepares to meet over three days in Montreal next week. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to members of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, in Montreal, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

Posted January 16, 2024 11:51 am.

Last Updated January 16, 2024 12:26 pm.

OTTAWA — The stubbornness of inflation and intense domestic divisions over the Israel-Hamas conflict are looming heavily over the federal Liberals as ministers prepare to meet over three days in Montreal next week.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to chair the cabinet retreat starting Sunday to prepare his government for the return of Parliament a week later.

Housing affordability and cost of living remain the most critical issues for the government, which has yet to find a way to counter attacks from the Conservatives that Liberal policies are to blame for the economic turmoil.

Tensions remain high around the Middle East, as Ottawa neglects to state a clear position on the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice while facing accusations that it isn’t doing enough to stem a growing tide of antisemitism at home.

The Liberals remain well back of the Conservatives in the polls, with Canadians showing limited confidence in this government’s ability to solve some of the major issues.

The minority government’s deal with the NDP appears solid, but Liberals still have to find a way to solve an impasse with that party over a national pharmacare program before a spring deadline.

Pharmacare is one of the main demands from the NDP in exchange for its support on key votes until June 2025, but an initial plan to have legislation in place by the end of 2023 didn’t materialize.

Instead, the two parties agreed to push back the deadline and now legislation is to be introduced by the beginning of March.

Environmental policy is also up for further discussion following record-breaking warm temperatures in December that have been linked to climate change, and a cold snap in Western Canada this month that contributed to electricity shortages in Alberta.

Trudeau also said in a press release on Tuesday that the upcoming presidential election in the United States will be up for discussion as Canada prepares for the possibility of another Donald Trump presidency.

Trump handily won the Iowa caucuses Monday in the race to be the Republican candidate on the presidential ballot in November, and many national polls in the U.S. have him ahead of President Joe Biden overall. 

Trudeau was the Canadian prime minister throughout Trump’s first four-year term and the relationship was at times extremely rocky, including over steel and aluminum import tariffs that Trump’s government slapped on Canadian products.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2024.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home
Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home

Toronto police released video of an attempted break-in with hopes of identifying four suspects who tried to gain access to a home in Scarborough. Officers were called to a home in the Beechgrove Drive...

2h ago

Inflation rises to 3.4% in December, complicating path for Bank of Canada
Inflation rises to 3.4% in December, complicating path for Bank of Canada

Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 3.4 per cent in December, marking another bump along the way back to price stability for the central bank. Statistics Canada released its consumer price index...

33m ago

Two teens arrested after armed carjacking at North York home: police
Two teens arrested after armed carjacking at North York home: police

Two teens are facing several charges in connection to a carjacking and robbery investigation in North York. Toronto police say five suspects approached a home in the Upper Canada Drive and Fairmeadow...

1h ago

4 teens arrested after violent pharmacy robbery, police chase in Oakville
4 teens arrested after violent pharmacy robbery, police chase in Oakville

Four teenagers are in custody after a violent pharmacy robbery and police chase in Oakville on Monday night. Halton Police officers were called to a pharmacy near Bronte Road and Westoak Trails, north...

7h ago

