Longtime Liberal cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett to become envoy to Denmark: source

Former mental health and addictions minister Carolyn Bennett is set to become the next ambassador to Denmark, according to a senior government source. Bennett rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 16, 2024 1:54 pm.

Last Updated January 16, 2024 1:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Longtime Liberal member of Parliament and former cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett is set to become the next ambassador to Denmark.

A senior government source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss matters not yet public, says the announcement is expected this week.

Bennett was most recently the mental health and addictions minister, but left cabinet last July shortly after announcing she would not seek re-election.

She is still the MP for Toronto-St. Paul’s, but announced Dec. 12 she would step down early and gave her farewell speech in the House of Commons.

Other Liberal ministers that Trudeau has named to diplomatic postings include Ralph Goodale, who is Canada’s high commissioner in the United Kingdom, and Stéphane Dion who is now the ambassador to France.

Canada’s current ambassador in Copenhagen is Denis Robert, who has been in the role since 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home
Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home

Toronto police released video of an attempted break-in with hopes of identifying four suspects who tried to gain access to a home in Scarborough. Officers were called to a home in the Beechgrove Drive...

3h ago

Torontonians get chance to sound off on proposed property tax hike in town halls this week
Torontonians get chance to sound off on proposed property tax hike in town halls this week

Toronto homeowners who aren't happy about a proposed property tax hike have an opportunity to let the city know how they feel about it this week. Three telephone town halls will allow residents to weigh...

40m ago

Inflation rises to 3.4% in December, complicating path for Bank of Canada
Inflation rises to 3.4% in December, complicating path for Bank of Canada

Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 3.4 per cent in December, marking another bump along the way back to price stability for the central bank. Statistics Canada released its consumer price index...

2h ago

Two teens arrested after armed carjacking at North York home: police
Two teens arrested after armed carjacking at North York home: police

Two teens are facing several charges in connection to a carjacking and robbery investigation in North York. Toronto police say five suspects approached a home in the Upper Canada Drive and Fairmeadow...

2h ago

