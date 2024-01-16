Montreal hopes all-night entertainment zone can help revive sagging downtown

MONTREAL — The City of Montreal has outlined a plan to “relaunch” its downtown by 2030, including the creation of a round-the-clock nightlife zone.

The city is eyeing the Quartier Latin — a neighbourhood at the eastern end of downtown — for the 24-hour zone, though officials say its exact location is still under discussion.

The Quartier Latin will also be designated the “francophonie neighbourhood” in recognition of its density of French-language institutions, including the Université du Québec à Montréal.

The plan announced today is short on specifics, but it identifies enhanced winter activities downtown as a way of capitalizing on the city’s northern climate.

It also includes the creation of new residential neighbourhoods in former industrial areas along the St. Lawrence River, areas that are far from what is traditionally considered the city’s downtown.

The city is reiterating a previously announced plan to transform part of Old Montreal into a pedestrian-first zone, beginning this year.

