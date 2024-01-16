Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 16, 2024 5:17 pm.

Last Updated January 16, 2024 5:26 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,948.09, up 113.79):

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 35 cents, or 0.26 per cent, to 132.80 on 11 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down $1.04, or 1.28 per cent, to $80.44 on 9.1 million shares.

TC Energy Corporation. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down six cents, or 0.11 per cent, to $53.30 on 7.4 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corporation. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Down $2.08, or 8.8 per cent, to $21.55 on 6.5 million shares.

Foraco International SA. (TSX:FAR). Materials. Down 15 cents, or six per cent, to $2.35 on 4.9 million shares.

Power Corporation of Canada Subordinate Voting Shares. (TSX:POW). Finance. Up 30 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $37.64 on 4.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Media. Up 17 cents, or 0.27 per cent, to $64.21. Rogers Communications Inc. is now Canada’s most complained about telecommunications provider, accounting for one out of every five complaints and overtaking Bell Canada in an annual report measuring consumer gripes within the industry. The annual study by the independent Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services detailed the numerous issues it was notified about between Aug. 1, 2022, and July 31, 2023.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. (TSX:L). Consumer staples. Up $1.43, or 1.09 per cent, to $132.80. Experts say Loblaw’s decision to reduce steep discounts on soon-to-expire food is a move to match its competitors. Loblaw Cos. Ltd. was previously offering discounts of up to 50 per cent on items nearing expiry but has now moved to lower its range to between 30 and 50 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16,2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Province to pay rent for a privately-owned ServiceOntario in downtown Toronto
Province to pay rent for a privately-owned ServiceOntario in downtown Toronto

The Ford government is stepping in to pay the rent of a privately-owned ServiceOntario outlet in downtown Toronto. While sources had told CityNews this was related to Staples, the Premier's office...

2h ago

Driver loses control, crashes into snow plow on Highway 407
Driver loses control, crashes into snow plow on Highway 407

Early morning snowfall across the GTA made for slick roads as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shared a video of one driver crashing into a snow plow on Highway 407. OPP Highway Safety Division uploaded...

3h ago

Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home
Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home

Toronto police released video of an attempted break-in with hopes of identifying four suspects who tried to gain access to a home in Scarborough. Officers were called to a home in the Beechgrove Drive...

8h ago

Torontonians get chance to sound off on proposed property tax hike in town halls this week
Torontonians get chance to sound off on proposed property tax hike in town halls this week

Toronto homeowners who aren't happy about a proposed property tax hike have an opportunity to let the city know how they feel about it this week. Three telephone town halls will allow residents to weigh...

5h ago

