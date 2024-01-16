Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,948.09, up 113.79):

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 35 cents, or 0.26 per cent, to 132.80 on 11 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down $1.04, or 1.28 per cent, to $80.44 on 9.1 million shares.

TC Energy Corporation. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down six cents, or 0.11 per cent, to $53.30 on 7.4 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corporation. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Down $2.08, or 8.8 per cent, to $21.55 on 6.5 million shares.

Foraco International SA. (TSX:FAR). Materials. Down 15 cents, or six per cent, to $2.35 on 4.9 million shares.

Power Corporation of Canada Subordinate Voting Shares. (TSX:POW). Finance. Up 30 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $37.64 on 4.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Media. Up 17 cents, or 0.27 per cent, to $64.21. Rogers Communications Inc. is now Canada’s most complained about telecommunications provider, accounting for one out of every five complaints and overtaking Bell Canada in an annual report measuring consumer gripes within the industry. The annual study by the independent Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services detailed the numerous issues it was notified about between Aug. 1, 2022, and July 31, 2023.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. (TSX:L). Consumer staples. Up $1.43, or 1.09 per cent, to $132.80. Experts say Loblaw’s decision to reduce steep discounts on soon-to-expire food is a move to match its competitors. Loblaw Cos. Ltd. was previously offering discounts of up to 50 per cent on items nearing expiry but has now moved to lower its range to between 30 and 50 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16,2024.

The Canadian Press