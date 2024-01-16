Driver loses control, crashes into snow plow on Highway 407

As many as six snow plows are seen on a portion of Hwy. 407, when a driver in the distance travelling at a high speed appears to lose control of their vehicle, crashes into the roadway median, and collides with one of the snow plows. Photo: OPP Highway Safety Division/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 16, 2024 3:30 pm.

Last Updated January 16, 2024 3:37 pm.

Early morning snowfall across the GTA made for slick roads as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shared a video of one driver crashing into a snow plow on Highway 407.

OPP Highway Safety Division uploaded the video to X on Tuesday.

Traffic then comes to a halt as the vehicle ends up directly in front of the snow plow it crashed into. OPP confirmed the collision resulted in a shutdown of snow plowing operations.

“Drive responsibly and be prepared for changing road and weather conditions,” OPP Highway Safety Division wrote on X.

No injuries were reported.

On Tuesday, an OPP spokesperson said officers in Mississauga and Cambridge responded to over 20 collisions on area provincial highways throughout the day.

Much of the GTA, including Toronto, woke up to a few centimetres of snow. Cold temperatures will linger throughout the week, with overnight lows of around -16 C for the GTA and the low -20s for eastern Ontario.

